I Use My Slow Cooker Nonstop, and Liners Have Changed Everything

Here's what you need to know about slow cooker liners and why you should use them, too.

This morning, I woke up to discover the temperature hovering around 10 degrees Fahrenheit. On cold, dreary days, throwing some beans and meat into the Crock-Pot to simmer while I work guarantees me a hot, hearty meal to look forward to and saves me time. The one downside: knowing I still have a small appliance to clean after a busy day. That's why I started using slow cooker liners.

Slow cooker liners are simply plastic bags that cover the surface of the Crock-Pot while you cook, which prevents food from clinging to it. Here's everything you need to know about this affordable, time-saving accessory.

Why should you use slow cooker liners?

Slow cooker only keep cleanup fast and easy (after eight hours, food stuck to the pot can prove incredibly stubborn) but also protect your slow cooker itself from getting scratched and damaged from scrubbing. You'll still need to clean the inside of the slow cooker after using it, but a liner makes the difference between a quick wipe down/rinse and a major event.

Are slow cooker liners safe?

Slow cooker liners are safe to use on the appliance's low, medium, and high settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Opt for BPA-free liners made of heat-resistant, food-safe nylon, which can stand up to hearty ingredients without tearing, Charry Brown, senior manager of the Reynolds Test Kitchen, told Allrecipes.

That said, slow cooker liners aren't designed to lift food from the pot, Brown said. Be sure to remove food from the pot before removing the liner or you can risk spilling extremely hot food.

Are slow cooker liners reusable?

Some slow cooker liners are reusable and even dishwasher safe. Other slow cooker liners, like those from Reynolds, are disposable and meant for one-time use.

Can you use slow cooker liners in the oven?

Do not put a slow cooker liner in the oven, Instant Pot, microwave, air fryer, convection oven, toaster oven, grill, or other appliance. Also, note that slow cooker liners are not meant to be used as food storage bags.

What sizes do slow cooker liners come in?

You have two main options: small slow cooker liners for one to three quarts and regular slow cooker liners for three to eight quarts. Though less common, large slow cooker liners fit six to 10 quarts.

Getting the right size liner for your slow cooker is important. You don't want to have to bunch up the bag inside of a smaller pot or fold it over on the outside of the pot. This can cause the bag to stick to the sides of the slow cooker, melt, or burn.