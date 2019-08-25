How To Shape Homemade Pretzels
First, you'll want to make the pretzel dough. Here's a step-by-step how-to for making homemade pretzels. Follow the directions, and when it's time to start shaping, c'mon back here and I'll take you through some of our favorite pretzel shapes.
Four Fun Pretzel Shapes
We'll start with a classic twist and move on to braids, loops, and bites.
1. Classic Pretzel Twists
Make a U with each rope. Twist ends together about 3 inches from ends. Press ends into bottom of U.
2. Pretzel Braids
Cut rope into thirds. Press the 3 strands together at the top, then braid and tuck the ends under.
3. Pretzel Loops
Cut rope into fourths. Twist 2 strands together, shape them into a ring, and press ends together. Repeat with other strands.
4. Pretzel Bites
Fold the rope in half and twist tightly, pressing ends together to seal. Then cut into 1-inch pieces.
Shaping Tip
Use only a tiny sprinkle of flour on the work surface. This dough is actually easier to shape if it clings to the counter a bit. If the dough shrinks upon you as you roll into a rope, just let it relax for a few minutes before continuing.
Baking Pretzels
In an 8-inch square baking pan, stir 2 tablespoons baking soda into 2 cups warm water (110°F). Line 3 baking sheets with foil and lightly grease the foil. Dip each shaped pretzel into the water mixture. Set on prepared sheets and let rise for 15 to 20 minutes while you preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Bake pretzels until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.
Drip Tip
Let excess water mixture drip off or blot on a paper towel.
Brush & Sprinkle
While they're still warm, brush pretzels with 2 tablespoons melted butter and sprinkle with pretzel salt or other seasonings, such as coarse kosher salt, garlic salt, white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced fresh or dried herbs, or cinnamon sugar.
Give 'Em a Pat
If you're using large salt crystals or seeds as seasoning, pat them gently into the buttered dough to help them adhere.
You made pretzels. Yay! Now what?
Dunk 'em in...
Something Sweet
Something Savory
How to Store Pretzels
Cooled pretzels can be kept in an airtight container for 1 day. To reheat and re-crisp, wrap pretzels individually in foil and bake for 5 minutes in a 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) oven.
Check out our collection of Pretzel Recipes.
