How to Make Cauliflower Rice
Save big bucks over store-bought cauliflower rice with these quick and easy ways to make cauliflower rice.
Low-carb and Paleo diet fans are absolutely nuts about cauliflower rice, the grain look-alike that can be swapped into many traditional rice recipes, cutting the cooking time by half. Making cauliflower rice is simple, here's a quick and easy guide on 4 tools you can use to DIY this trendy ingredient and save big bucks over the store-bought products.
4 Easy Ways to Rice Cauliflower in 5 Minutes
1. Food Processor
Pulse, pulse, pulse. This technique is lightening fast, turning cauliflower into minced bits in a matter of seconds. Pro tip: Avoid overfilling the work bowl or you'll risk mush on the bottom and chunks on top. Check your progress after every 2-second pulse to monitor the texture. Aim for the size of a grain of rice.
2. Grater
From high-tech to low key, this method makes the standard grater even more of a multi-tasker. Use the largest opening on the setting to create the rice. Pro tip: Curl your fingers around the cauliflower while grating, so your digits don't get scraped in the process.
3. Blender
This handy small appliance works on the same principle as the food processor, but on a much smaller scale. So, plan on spending a little extra time processing in small batches. Pro tip: To make removal of the finished rice a little easier, brush the inside of the blender with a little olive oil. Pretty slick, huh?
4. Meat Tenderizer
This method will appeal to the minimalist, using a no-frills tool every kitchen should have in its arsenal. Load cauliflower florets into a plastic bag and bang away, starting with the blunt edge and then finishing with the smallest tenderizing surface. Pro tip: Make sure the bag's sealed or cauliflower bits will go flying everywhere.
"There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed," says Dana. "1) more flavor and 2) better texture. You'll forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain." See how it's done!
Now that you have your technique down, you'll love these 15 Top-Rated Recipes That'll Make You Love Cauliflower Rice.