Could Pastrami Sandwiches Get Too Expensive To Order At The Deli?
Drought conditions in the Western United States, according to this New York Times article, could possibly drive beef prices so high that items like pastrami will be too expensive. Say it isn't so!
As a confirmed lover of all things sandwich, I read this with a complete sense of horror.
What, it's worth asking, are we to do when the price for beef brisket—the muscle famously cured into pastrami—has risen 50% over the last 2 years?
Stop eating Reuben or pastrami sandwiches? I think not.
How about this instead: stop buying pastrami sandwiches and start making your own.
It's surprisingly easy, especially if you follow Chef John's Easy Homemade Pastrami recipe. For simplicity, he starts with corned beef and doesn't smoke it, but otherwise, it's a spot-on way to avoid the massive price increases you're bound to find at delis and restaurants this year.
Want to see how it's done? Watch Chef John cure his own brisket into pastrami right here: