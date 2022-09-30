Food News and Trends The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month Here are the staples to save on in October. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. She aims to inform and empower all levels of home cooks, while inspiring a passion for the joy of cooking outside of the daily routine. Annie has been a part of the Allrecipes team since 2020. Prior to that, she was a food writer for MyRecipes, answering food-focused questions, breaking food news, and offering kitchen tips and tricks. Annie graduated in 2018 from the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism and Consumer Foods. While in college, she studied Italian cooking at Cucina Lorenzo de' Medici in Florence, Italy, where she learned more about her greatest food passion: pasta. She has also gained experience in the food industry in several other capacities, working as a server, barista, and farm hand. She lives in Austin, Texas and enjoys exploring food cultures, shopping at Costco, and sipping on any cocktail made with mezcal. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images/Allrecipes Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered. Most of these online deals are available until October 23rd, but even more warehouse-only deals are available on products like Rana Ravioli, Sambazon Dragon Fruit Blend, and Pirate's Booty Cheddar Puffs, while supplies last. 1. Lotus Biscoff Cookies Costco Deal: $5.89 (-$2.60 until 10/23) These fan-favorite spiced cookies are the perfect autumn treat with their sweet and warm fall flavors. Stock up in October and you'll be ready to make delicious Biscoff cookie-crusted cheesecakes come holiday season. 2. CJ Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons Costco Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 until 10/23) When you're not in the mood to cook, these frozen chicken and cilantro mini wontons will come to the rescue. Ready in 5 minutes or less, these flavor-packed bites are delicious in a soup or alongside rice and veggies. 3. Nonni's Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti Costco Deal: $8.99 (-$3.60 until 10/23) These chocolate-dipped almond biscotti feel like a gourmet treat right out of your pantry. Light, crunchy, and subtly sweet, these cookies are the perfect way to satisfy a sweet tooth. 4. Season Brand Skinless and Boneless Sardines Costco Deal: $8.69 (-$3.30 until 10/23) Sardines might not always be on your grocery list, but with a price this affordable, now is the time to add them. These wild-caught sardines packed in olive oil are high-quality, tender, and deliciously brine-y — perfect for your pastas and appetizers. 5. Yoplait Simply GO-GURT Variety Pack Costco Deal: $6.29 (-$3.20 until 10/23) Everyone will find a flavor they like in this variety pack of grab-and-go low-fat yogurts. A good source of calcium and vitamin D, these kid-friendly yogurt tubes are great to have on hand for an easy breakfast or after-school snack. 6. Jimmy Dean Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches Costco Deal: $11.79 (-$4.00 until 10/23) What's better than starting off your day with a warm breakfast? These Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwiches make that easier than ever with a delicious stack of sausage, eggs, and melty cheese layered between two buttery croissants, all ready in less than 5 minutes. 7. VIA Farm-Raised Frozen Shrimp Costco Deal: $12.99 (until 10/23) Peeled, deveined, and ready for your skillet, these raw frozen shrimp make it easy to enjoy fresh seafood dishes year-round. This budget-friendly protein can be turned into stir fries, pastas, or cheesy shrimp and grits for simple and delicious weeknight meals. 8. Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars Costco Deal: $13.99 (-$4.50 until 10/23) When you're in need of a satisfying snack, this salty-sweet, protein-packed treat will hit the spot. The peanuts and whole grain oats in these chocolate-peanut butter bars can offer quick energy for a sporting event or an autumn hike. 9. Thai Kitchen Organic Coconut Milk Costco Deal: $10.49 (-$3.30 until 10/23) With its subtly sweet flavor and rich texture, coconut milk should be a pantry staple year-round. There are plenty of delicious ways to cook with coconut milk, but in the fall, this Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk is one of our favorites. Or, for deliciously light and moist dessert, give this Coconut Milk Cake a try. 10. Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast Coffee Costco Deal: $14.99 (-$5.00 until 10/23) Savor this full-bodied coffee blend serves up a cup of rich, complex flavors in every brew. Whether you prefer coffee pot or french press, you'll get all the fall feels when you cozy up to a mug of this dark roast coffee. 11. Nescafé Taster's Choice Instant Coffee Costco Deal: $14.99 (-$5.00 until 10/23) This house blend instant coffee delivers a medium-light roast cup of coffee in seconds. The signature blend powdered coffee is also a delicious ingredient in some of our favorite mocha-flavored recipes, like these Dark Mocha Crinkles or this Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake. 12. Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates Costco Deal: $12.49 (-$4.00 until 10/23) The contrasting layers of crisp, creamy, and crunchy in this chocolate-hazelnut confection create a tasting experience that feels nothing short of luxurious. This box of gold-wrapped chocolate truffles makes a great gift, but you can also keep it stashed in your pantry for whenever your candy craving strikes. The Best New Seasonal Products Coming to Aldi This Fall Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit