Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.

Most of these online deals are available until October 23rd, but even more warehouse-only deals are available on products like Rana Ravioli, Sambazon Dragon Fruit Blend, and Pirate's Booty Cheddar Puffs, while supplies last.

1. Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Deal: $5.89 (-$2.60 until 10/23)

These fan-favorite spiced cookies are the perfect autumn treat with their sweet and warm fall flavors. Stock up in October and you'll be ready to make delicious Biscoff cookie-crusted cheesecakes come holiday season.

2. CJ Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 until 10/23)

When you're not in the mood to cook, these frozen chicken and cilantro mini wontons will come to the rescue. Ready in 5 minutes or less, these flavor-packed bites are delicious in a soup or alongside rice and veggies.

3. Nonni's Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti

Deal: $8.99 (-$3.60 until 10/23)

These chocolate-dipped almond biscotti feel like a gourmet treat right out of your pantry. Light, crunchy, and subtly sweet, these cookies are the perfect way to satisfy a sweet tooth.

4. Season Brand Skinless and Boneless Sardines

Deal: $8.69 (-$3.30 until 10/23)

Sardines might not always be on your grocery list, but with a price this affordable, now is the time to add them. These wild-caught sardines packed in olive oil are high-quality, tender, and deliciously brine-y — perfect for your pastas and appetizers.

5. Yoplait Simply GO-GURT Variety Pack

Deal: $6.29 (-$3.20 until 10/23)

Everyone will find a flavor they like in this variety pack of grab-and-go low-fat yogurts. A good source of calcium and vitamin D, these kid-friendly yogurt tubes are great to have on hand for an easy breakfast or after-school snack.

6. Jimmy Dean Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches

Deal: $11.79 (-$4.00 until 10/23)

What's better than starting off your day with a warm breakfast? These Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwiches make that easier than ever with a delicious stack of sausage, eggs, and melty cheese layered between two buttery croissants, all ready in less than 5 minutes.

7. VIA Farm-Raised Frozen Shrimp

Deal: $12.99 (until 10/23)

Peeled, deveined, and ready for your skillet, these raw frozen shrimp make it easy to enjoy fresh seafood dishes year-round. This budget-friendly protein can be turned into stir fries, pastas, or cheesy shrimp and grits for simple and delicious weeknight meals.

8. Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars

Deal: $13.99 (-$4.50 until 10/23)

When you're in need of a satisfying snack, this salty-sweet, protein-packed treat will hit the spot. The peanuts and whole grain oats in these chocolate-peanut butter bars can offer quick energy for a sporting event or an autumn hike.

9. Thai Kitchen Organic Coconut Milk

Deal: $10.49 (-$3.30 until 10/23)

With its subtly sweet flavor and rich texture, coconut milk should be a pantry staple year-round. There are plenty of delicious ways to cook with coconut milk, but in the fall, this Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk is one of our favorites. Or, for deliciously light and moist dessert, give this Coconut Milk Cake a try.

10. Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast Coffee

Deal: $14.99 (-$5.00 until 10/23)

Savor this full-bodied coffee blend serves up a cup of rich, complex flavors in every brew. Whether you prefer coffee pot or french press, you'll get all the fall feels when you cozy up to a mug of this dark roast coffee.

11. Nescafé Taster's Choice Instant Coffee

Deal: $14.99 (-$5.00 until 10/23)

This house blend instant coffee delivers a medium-light roast cup of coffee in seconds. The signature blend powdered coffee is also a delicious ingredient in some of our favorite mocha-flavored recipes, like these Dark Mocha Crinkles or this Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake.

12. Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

Deal: $12.49 (-$4.00 until 10/23)

The contrasting layers of crisp, creamy, and crunchy in this chocolate-hazelnut confection create a tasting experience that feels nothing short of luxurious. This box of gold-wrapped chocolate truffles makes a great gift, but you can also keep it stashed in your pantry for whenever your candy craving strikes.