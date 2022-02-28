Costco Obsessives Swear By These 10 Products

Costco has legions of loyal shoppers and fans. Beyond the steep discounts on TVs and home appliances, shockingly low prices on groceries keep the members-only warehouse clubs hopping and very popular.

In fact, many of the club's biggest fans report that the house brand, Kirkland Signature, is as good as, if not often better than, the premium name-brand products at regular stores. And to make the lure of these favorite products stronger, most have price tags that come in significantly below the premium products ounce for ounce or pound for pound.

If you're considering a membership, or if you're a member looking to make the most of your yearly dues, these 10 Costco products are what the most loyal Costco shoppers say they must have. And, honestly, the savings are so good, you'll easily pay for that membership in just a few trips.

1. Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Credit: Costco

Olive oil is versatile enough that you really can never have too much — and with a long shelf life, you'll definitely cook through a bottle before it expires. Costco's extra virgin olive oil meets all the standards for true "extra virgin" oil, and for such a low price ($13.49 for two liters) compared to standard store bottles, this product can't be beat.

The two-liter bottle may seem excessive, so buy a smaller oil dispenser and fill it as needed.

2. Coffee

Kirkland House Blend Coffee Credit: Costco

Costco's bulk coffee selection is vast, from whole beans to grounds and coffee pods. But you can't go wrong with the Kirkland brand's whole coffee beans, which are roasted by Starbucks. A 2 1/2 pound bag of whole beans is only $12.99. You're getting the same quality coffee for almost half the price.

3. Bacon

Kirkland brand bacon Credit: Costco

If you love bacon — and we mean really love bacon — then you should be buying it at Costco. You can get a whopping four pounds of bacon for just over $20. Even if you don't want to eat bacon for every meal, you should still snag this deal because bacon can be kept in the freezer for a few months.

4. Parmigiano Reggiano

Costco Parmigiano Reggiano Credit: Costco

Fresh Parmigiano Reggiano will elevate pasta, soup, salad, or basically any dish. Costco's cheese is imported from Italy and aged for two years before it's sold to you at about $13 per pound. Grab some of this and you will never need the pre-grated or powdered cheese again.

Or, if you really love Parmigiano Reggiano, you can purchase the whole 72-pound wheel for $950. (We're considering it.)

5. Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken in container Credit: Meredith

That line of people waiting at the back of the store? They're not there for TVs or computers. They're there for chicken — rotisserie chicken. For only $5, you can get an entire, pre-cooked chicken that you can use to make multiple meals throughout the week.

The rotisserie chicken is one of the best deals at Costco — the store actually loses money on this deal — and even if you can't use it all, you can freeze leftover chicken for up to four months.

6. Organic Peanut Butter

Costco Organic Peanut Butter Credit: Costco

For peanut butter lovers who can't get enough PB, this bulk buy is a must: Two 28-ounce jars is only $11.49. Plus, the organic peanut butter has no added sugars, just a sprinkling of sea salt.

7. Vodka

Costco Kirkland Vodka Credit: Costco Australia

If you're fortunate enough to live near a Costco that sells alcohol, you need to grab the Kirkland Vodka on your next (or first) trip. While the rumor that Kirkland's French vodka is the same as Grey Goose is untrue, the French vodka is made with water that comes from the Gensac Springs, which is the same place Grey Goose gets its water. Kirkland's vodka has actually beaten the premium brand in blind tastes tests, so if that doesn't convince you, then the $20 price tag definitely will.

8. Frozen Fruit

Kirkland Frozen Fruit Triple Berry Blend Credit: Costco

Costco's bulk bags of mixed frozen fruit are a great addition to your freezer if you're a fan of fast and easy smoothies. While many people skip the fresh fruit at Costco because it can go bad before they have a chance to finish it, frozen fruit doesn't pose that risk.

Not only does it work for smoothies, but you can also let the fruit thaw and use it for oatmeal, yogurt, or muffins. A four-pound bag is $16.49.

9. Pure Vanilla Extract

Costco Pure Vanilla Extract Credit: Costco

All home bakers should consider purchasing Costco's pure vanilla extract. It's not a Kirkland branded product, but it's still a generic brand that you won't find at other stores. The price — $30 for 16 ounces — may seem high for vanilla, but one bottle is a lot, and ounce for ounce, grocery store bottles can't beat this favorite Costco buy.

10. Wine

Kirkland Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Credit: Instacart

Costco is one of the largest wine retailers in the U.S., and for good reason: The wine is inexpensive and, most of the time, extremely high quality. Most of the Kirkland branded wines are below $20 and come from popular wine regions in the U.S.

Bonus: A Hot Dog

Hand Holding Hotdog Credit: Ivan/Getty Images

We're not talking about a pack of franks, but rather the $1.50 hot dog you can get at the Costco food court. Sure, it's just a regular hot dog, but there's something about eating a Costco hot dog that really makes the whole shopping experience better.