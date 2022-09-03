Here are the best sales to kick off fall at Costco.

The Best Costco Products Under $10 to Grab This Month

What better way to kick off the season than with a good old fashioned Costco stock-up? Lucky for us, the superstore is running sales and promotions this month on everything from cold-weather pantry staples to lunchbox favorites. Scroll for the best discounts running through the end of September, and take advantage on the savings while they last.

two jars of sonoma gourmet creamy alfredo sauce sit on a white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $9.70 for two (-$3.20 until 9/20)

Usher in the start of cooler fall weather with this comforting Alfredo sauce. Mix with pasta for the easiest weeknight dinner ever, or use as a sauce for creamy, cheesy casseroles.

Nature's Path Organic Flax Plus Granola sits on a white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $6.19 (-$3.20 until 9/26)

With pumpkin and flax seeds, this granola provides you with protein, fiber, and Omega-3s. Eat by the spoonful with your favorite milk, or use it to top yogurt and smoothie bowls.

Harry's Organic Tomato Basil Soup, 2 pack on white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $9.35 (-$3.00 until 9/26)

Soup season is here! Celebrate with a delicious (and vegetarian-friendly) creamy tomato basil soup. Top with the last of your garden's fresh summer basil and serve alongside a grilled cheese sandwich for the classic comfort combo.

Bark Thins Dark Chocolate Almond sit on a white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $8.76 (-$3.20 until 9/26)

Salty and sweet, this dark chocolate and almond bark is the perfect thing to reach for when you just need a "little something sweet" after lunch, dinner, or really anytime.

Jar of Hellman's or Best Foods Mayonnaise 64 oz Credit: Costco

Deal: $6.49 (-$2.50 until 9/26)

There are endless ways to use mayonnaise, from weekday sandwiches to creamy salads and even the crispiest roasted potatoes. Note: the brand name (Hellmann's or Best Foods) depends on where you live, but both are discounted until the end of the month.

Kellogg's Froot Loops, 54 oz from costco Credit: Costco

Deal: $7.01 (-$2.70 until 9/26)

Who doesn't love Froot Loops?! If your family loves to pour bowl-fulls of the cereal, stock up with this pack of 2-27oz bags for just about $7. Feeling creative? Substitute Froot Loops for rice cereal to make extra colorful, extra fun cereal treats.

a 14 oz bag of skinny pop from costco on a white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $7.29 (-$2.50 until 9/26)

Bring on the movie nights with this jumbo bag of popcorn! Skinny Pop popcorn is salty, crunchy, and endlessly snack-able. It also makes the ideal base for homemade snack mix; add your favorite nuts, cereal, chips, or candy to make your ideal mix.

campells canned chicken noodle soup 8count from costco Credit: Costco

Deal: $9.19 (-$5.60 until 9/26)

Another reason to celebrate soup season! This 8-pack of Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup should last you well into cold and flu season and beyond.

Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes, 40 oz container on white background Credit: Costco

Deal: $6.19 (-$2.50 until 9/26)

Consider your dinner dilemmas solved with this creamy, cheesy side! Simply heat and serve these scalloped potatoes alongside your family's favorite protein for an easy weeknight winner.

Loacker Minis Wafer Cookie Variety, 28.22 oz bag from Costco Credit: Costco

Deal: $8.65 (-$3.30 until 9/26)