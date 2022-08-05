The Best Costco Products Under $10 to Grab This Month
Whether you're stalking up on all things back-to-school or squeezing in one last summer cookout, Costco is a go-to for shopping in August. This month, the superstore has deals on several pantry essentials as well as tasty lunchbox snacks. Some discounts only last until mid-August, so make sure to jump on these end-of-summer savings while they last.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola
Deal: $7.09 (-$2.40 until 8/14)
A tasty combo of wheat, spelt, almonds, quinoa and amaranth, this hearty granola is delicious by the spoonful or as a crunchy topping on a bowl of yogurt.
2. Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
Deal: $9.49 (-$2.00 until 8/28)
Made with Genovese basil, this fresh and flavorful sauce is a year-round favorite. Try it with these TikTok-famous fried eggs for the easiest breakfast upgrade.
3. Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Bites Variety Pack
Deal: $8.49 (-$3.40 until 8/14)
If you love the crisp pastry crust and gooey centers of traditional Pop-Tarts, give these mini Pop-Tarts a try. This variety pack includes both the strawberry and fudge flavors to suit either of your snacking moods.
4. Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Deal: $9.99 (-$2.50 until 8/14)
A Costco fan-favorite, this mega-sized jar of peanut butter-filled pretzels always disappears quicker than you'd think. These crispy and creamy pretzel nuggets are the perfect snack for a lunch box.
5. Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing
Deal: $8.69 (-$3.30 until 8/28)
If you're a ranch-lover like us, you probably know ranch has way more uses than just tossing with salads. Grab this 2-pack dressing for your future Buffalo Chicken Dips, Mississippi Pot Roasts, and more.
6. Lipton Lemon Iced Tea Mix
Deal: $5.89 (-$2.00 until 8/28)
For a refreshing finish to summer, grab this lemon-flavored iced tea mix on your next Costco run. A chilled, afternoon iced tea can be prepared in just seconds.
7. Dannon Activia Probiotic Yogurt — Variety Pack
Deal: $9.89 (-$3.10 until 8/28)
This low-fat yogurt is perfect for busy weekday mornings, plus, the variety pack includes three tasty flavors — strawberry, vanilla and peach — to keep the whole house happy.
8. Second Nature Wholesome Medley Trail Mix
Deal: $9.59 (-$3.00 until 8/28)
Dark chocolate, dried cranberries and cherries, and roasted nuts combine to make this sweet and salty trail mix, perfect for on-the-go snacking.
9. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cereal
Deal: $7.19 (-$1.80 until 8/28)
If a bowl of frosted, crunchy flakes is your favorite way to start the day, this 2-bag deal is one you shouldn't miss out on.
10. Planters Cashew & Peanut Variety Pack
Deal: $8.69 (-$2.30 until 8/28)
Snag this variety pack of seasoned peanuts and cashews for an easy grab-and-go snack that always satisfies.
11. Paradise Green Dried Tropical Medley
Deal: $8.99 (-$2.00 until 8/28)
This delicious mix of sweetened mango, pineapple, coconut and papaya can bring tropical flavor to yogurt, salads, or cereals, or just eat it straight out of the bag!
12. Corn Nuts Variety Pack
Deal: $8.09 (-$3.00 until 8/28)
Crunchy corn kernels are seasoned with ranch, BBQ-flavoring and Chile Picante con Limon in this variety snack pack. These easy-to-grab portions make a great addition to packed lunches.