The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales.

This month, Costco is ready to carry us through February with deals on pantry and fridge staples. Some of these deals only last half the month, so be sure to add them to your cart before prices go back up.

Also, keep an eye out for additional warehouse-only deals on snacks like Angie's BoomChickaPop Kettle Corn and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Chips—perfect for your Super Bowl party!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Costco

Deal: $7.49 (-$2.20 until 2/26)

If you love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, now is the time to stock up on the crave-worthy whole wheat and rice cereal. The crispy, cinnamon-sugar bites offer the perfect warm and cozy flavor for chilly winter mornings.

Portofino Solid Yellowfin Tuna

Costco

Deal: $7.69 (-$3.30 until 2/26)

There are millions of ways to use canned tuna (we can name a few), so buying it in bulk is one of our favorite budget grocery hacks. From salads to spreads to sandwiches (like our favorite copycat Joe & the Juice Tunacado), this solid yellowfin tuna packaged in extra virgin olive oil is a protein-packed pantry staple you can rely on.

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Everything Bagel Chips

Costco

Deal: $8.39 (-$1.60 until 2/26)

"Everything" seasoning is good on just about...everything, but it really steals the show on these organic toasted bagel chips. Crispy, buttery, and oh-so-flavorful, these snacks would pair perfectly with our Best Smoked Salmon Spread for a tasty brunch appetizer.

Red Boat Fish Sauce

Costco

Deal: $9.99 (-$2.00 until 2/19)

Fish sauce might not be a usual grocery store grab for you, but don't overlook it; The seasoning can add major umami flavor to marinades, dressings, and dipping sauces. Need some inspiration? Here are 22 delicious ways to use that bottle of fish sauce.

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

Costco

Deal: $8.99 (-$3.00 until 2/26)

Here's a no-brainer for you: This mega 64-ounce jar of mayo is on sale all month long. An essential ingredient in everything from delicious chicken dinners to moist banana muffins, mayonnaise is the kind of staple you never want to run low on. Grab a jar or two to last through all of your winter cooking, and check out these 25 strange and wonderful ways to use up a jar of mayo.

Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal

Costco

Deal: $9.49 (-$2.50 until 2/26)

Here's another cereal deal to make your mornings easier (and tastier)! These crunchy, tasty flakes will keep you full with whole grains and fiber in every bite, while the berry flavor from real freeze-dried strawberries will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ling Ling All Natural Potstickers, Chicken & Vegetable

Costco

Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 until 2/26)

For a last-minute meal, these frozen potstickers will never disappoint. The tasty dumplings are filled with savory chicken and vegetables and pack an impressive 12g of protein in each serving. Pair with rice or a salad for a complete, easy dinner in just 10 minutes!

Heinz Ketchup, Relish, Mustard Grill Pack

Deal: $9.99 (-$2.00 until 2/11)

Your grill set isn't complete without these signature condiments. This family-sized pack of two ketchups, a relish, and a mustard is essential to dressing up any burger or dog. It might not seem like grilling season yet, but you'll be glad you got in on this deal while it lasts (which is only half the month!)

Nestlé Coffee-mate Powdered Creamer

Costco

Deal: $7.39 (-$2.00 until 2/26)

If your mornings run on coffee, here's an item you should always buy in bulk. The powdered creamer is non-dairy, lactose-free and gluten-free, and it'll add a smooth, rich, and creamy flavor to all your at-home coffee creations.

Oregon Chai Original Organic Chai Tea Latte Concentrate

Costco

Deal: $9.19 (-$2.50 until 2/26)

Speaking of at-home creations, if you're hooked on chai tea lattes from your local cafe, this 3-carton pack of chai tea concentrate will do wonders for your wallet. The just-add-milk mix has a delicious blend of black tea, vanilla, and warming chai spices to keep you cozy through chilly February days. Bonus: You can use the concentrate to make these irresistible chai snickerdoodle cookies.

POM Wonderful, 100% Pomegranate Juice

Costco

Deal: $9.49 (-$2.50 until 2/26)

Sweet and tart pomegranate juice is delicious on its own, but we love using it to marinate chicken, add tang to a salad, or whip up some fresh and fruity pomegranate cocktails. A good source of potassium, this antioxidant-packed juice is also a great addition to your morning smoothies. P.S. Did you know it's also the base for homemade grenadine?