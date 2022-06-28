These adults-only pops will make you feel like a kid again!

Costco Is Selling Boozy Popsicles Just in Time For Your Fourth of July Celebration

Who says popsicles are just for kids? This summer, Costco is selling a variety of frozen cocktails that are sure to be a hit at your Fourth of July barbecue and beyond.

Depending on which brands your Costco carries (and if you live in a state where Costco can sell alcohol), you should be able to pick up Cooloo, Daily's Poptails, or Claffey's Frozen Cocktails at your local store. Costco used to carry its own Kirkland Signature brand of cocktail pops, but it's unclear if they are available this year. For now, these are the brands you can look for:

Cooloo Summer Combo Pack Credit: Cooloo

Cooloo

Cooloo's frozen cocktail pops come in two 12-count variety packs: the original pack and a limited-edition summer combo pack. The original variety pack includes Mai Tai, Paloma, Gin & Tonic, and Piña Colada flavored pops, while the summer combo pack includes Strawberry Daiquiri, Paradise Island, Mojito, and Happy Bay Twist flavored pops.

The pops are made with their respective alcohols. So Mai Tai, Piña Colada, Mojito, and Strawberry Daiquiri are made with rum. Paradise Island and Happy Bay Twist are made with vodka. Gin & Tonic is made with gin and Paloma is made with grain neutral spirits. Cooloo is the only brand of the three that uses liquor in its cocktail pops.

Each 12-pack canister costs between $18.99 and $23.99 and each cocktail pop is 5% ABV.

Daily's Poptails Patriotic Pack Credit: Daily's Cocktails

Daily's Poptails

Daily's Poptails are wine-based frozen cocktails and they come in two 12-count variety packs: the original pack and a limited-edition Patriotic pack for Fourth of July. The original pack includes green apple, strawberry, and watermelon flavored cocktail pops. The Patriotic pack includes Cherry Comet, Lemon Sparkler, and Blue Rocket flavored cocktail pops.

Each 12-count variety pack costs $15.99 and the frozen cocktails are 6.8% ABV.

Claffey's Frozen Cocktails Credit: Sam's Club

Claffey's Frozen Cocktails

Claffey's is the maker of the first wine-based cocktail popsicle, which has been on the market since 2014. Claffey's Frozen Cocktails come in a 12-count variety pack and include Grab Apple, Cherry Lips, Punk Lemonade, Ice Blue, Modern Mango, and Purple Party flavored boozy pops.