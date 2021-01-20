Costco Is Selling Massive 60-Ounce Trays of Fudge Brownies

As anyone who's ever taken music lessons and learned to read scales can tell you, every good boy deserves fudge. Everyone else deserves fudge too, especially after the year we've all had.

If you so happen to enjoy eating fudge in brownie form, then you might want to (safely) hightail it over to your local Costco, where you can get your hands on all the fudge brownie you can handle at a price you've come to expect from the boldest of big box retailers. Feast your eyes on this gigantic brownie tray that @Costcobuys found.

That right there is 60 ounces, or 3.75 pounds of fudge brownies. It may seem like too much, especially at a time like this, but there are a lot more ways to make use of this tray of chocolatey goodness than you might realize. You can test your physical and mental endurance by seeing how long it takes to polish off 3.75 pounds of brownies by yourself. If you find these closer to February 14, dressing them up a little bit and sharing the tray with a loved one could make for a perfect Valentine's Day gift. Heck, depending on the size of your household, you can even apportion and distribute this brownie evenly over a reasonable and nutritionally-advisable period of time.