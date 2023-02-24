Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Atekcity has recalled more than two million air fryers in various models this week due to fire risk.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023
two cosori brand air fryers sit on a green square on a blue background with a red recall sticker above.
Photo: Dotdash Meredith

The brand Atekcity has issued a recall in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of more than two million Cosori Air Fryers after they were found to be at risk of overheating, causing potential fires and burns. The recall was initiated February 23, 2023 and includes a variety of models from the Cosori line of air fryers.

These air fryers were found to have a faulty wire connection that can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The CPSC received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking including 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The affected Cosori air fryers were sold in numerous retailers nationwide including Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot, as well as online on Amazon, Lowes, Macys, QVC, Walmart, and more.

The recall is effective in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and affects more than 2 million units in the U.S. alone, in addition to 250,000 in Canada, and over 20,000 in Mexico.

The affected models include the following: Cosori air fryer CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit and the model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit, as well as on the accompanying user manual. The units are size 3.7- and 5.8-qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

If you own one of the recalled models, you should stop using it immediately and contact Cosori to receive your choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. During registration consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

You can contact Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com.

This recall is categorized by the CPSC as a Fast Track Recall, meaning it's intended to remove, "potentially hazardous products from the marketplace as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A row of different bottles Starbucks brand bottled frappuccino drinks on a shelf with a recall sticker in the top center.
300,000 Bottles of Starbucks Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Glass Contamination
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Jars of Rao's Roasted Red Peppers Are Being Recalled Nationwide
Chicken with pita sandwiches in a commercial refrigerator
Over 400 Grab-and-Go Foods Are Being Recalled From Grocery and Airport Shelves
Canned Meat Recall
More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Possible Packaging Defect
Rao's Soup Recall
Rao's Soup Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
Charcuterie Board
More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Lidl Advent Calendar Recall
Lidl Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendar Over Possible Salmonella Contamination
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
Bob Evans Sausage Recall
Thousands of Pounds of Bob Evans Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Contamination
2-Ingredient Air Fryer Blueberry Bagels
2-Ingredient Dough Air Fryer Blueberry Bagels
3 Ratings
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
Brie Recall
Hundreds of Pounds of Brie and Camembert Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
1656175675Air20Fried20Two-Ingredient20Dough20Ham20and20Cheese20Hot20Pockets.jpeg
Air Fryer 2-Ingredient Dough Ham and Cheese Hot Pockets
2 Ratings
Capri Sun Recall
Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination
King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recall
Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination