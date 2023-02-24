The brand Atekcity has issued a recall in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of more than two million Cosori Air Fryers after they were found to be at risk of overheating, causing potential fires and burns. The recall was initiated February 23, 2023 and includes a variety of models from the Cosori line of air fryers.

These air fryers were found to have a faulty wire connection that can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The CPSC received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking including 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The affected Cosori air fryers were sold in numerous retailers nationwide including Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot, as well as online on Amazon, Lowes, Macys, QVC, Walmart, and more.

The recall is effective in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and affects more than 2 million units in the U.S. alone, in addition to 250,000 in Canada, and over 20,000 in Mexico.

The affected models include the following: Cosori air fryer CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit and the model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit, as well as on the accompanying user manual. The units are size 3.7- and 5.8-qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

If you own one of the recalled models, you should stop using it immediately and contact Cosori to receive your choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. During registration consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

You can contact Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com.

This recall is categorized by the CPSC as a Fast Track Recall, meaning it's intended to remove, "potentially hazardous products from the marketplace as quickly and efficiently as possible."