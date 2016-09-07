6 Copycat Starbucks Treats to Make at Home (and Save Money)

By Vanessa Greaves September 07, 2016
Add up all the money you've spent on baked goods to go with your morning joe at that famous coffee shop, and maybe you'd have the price of an airline ticket, or at least a concert ticket. Why not bank those bucks instead by baking your own? Here are six favorites to try.

1. Starbucks® Pumpkin Bread

"By far the best pumpkin loaf recipe I've made on the site so far. Not overly sweet, moist, and just the right density for a perfect loaf," says Sookie. Read her whole review to find out her smart substitution for a few spices she was missing. Top with pumpkin seeds before baking if you want to make this loaf look just like the one in the bakery case.

Photo by Nanda

2. Clone of a Cranberry Bliss Bar

"They are spot-on," says AngieJoy81. "I get so many requests for these during the holiday. I even had to ship some to a friend who moved away! She says they're better than S-bux :)"

3. Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

Terry says, "This satisfied my Starbucks lemon bread craving, and my wife can't stop slicing off additional little thin slices. I am making more tonight!" To amp up the lemony goodness, SB suggests using lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix.

Photo by Yoly

4. To Die For Blueberry Muffins

If you hear something calling your name even before you order your drink, it might be those tempting blueberry muffins in the bakery case. How good is this home-baked version? They convinced showgirl that she actually liked blueberry muffins, and that she'll never go for store-bought again.

Photo by Dianne

5. Coffee Shop Pumpkin Scones

"This recipe was delicious!! Just like the pumpkin scones you'd find at Starbucks." — tiffani

Photo by Julie

6. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

Starbucks stops serving their seasonal Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins when autumn ends, so Alyssa makes this recipe so she could keep on enjoying them. The season's over when SHE says it's over!

