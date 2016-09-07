6 Copycat Starbucks Treats to Make at Home (and Save Money)

Add up all the money you've spent on baked goods to go with your morning joe at that famous coffee shop, and maybe you'd have the price of an airline ticket, or at least a concert ticket. Why not bank those bucks instead by baking your own? Here are six favorites to try.

"By far the best pumpkin loaf recipe I've made on the site so far. Not overly sweet, moist, and just the right density for a perfect loaf," says Sookie. Read her whole review to find out her smart substitution for a few spices she was missing. Top with pumpkin seeds before baking if you want to make this loaf look just like the one in the bakery case.

Starbucks Pumpkin Bread Photo by Nanda

More: Love pumpkin bread? Here are 6 pumpkin bread recipes you should try.

"They are spot-on," says AngieJoy81. "I get so many requests for these during the holiday. I even had to ship some to a friend who moved away! She says they're better than S-bux :)"

Terry says, "This satisfied my Starbucks lemon bread craving, and my wife can't stop slicing off additional little thin slices. I am making more tonight!" To amp up the lemony goodness, SB suggests using lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix.

Copycat of Starbucks(R) Lemon Bread Photo by Yoly

If you hear something calling your name even before you order your drink, it might be those tempting blueberry muffins in the bakery case. How good is this home-baked version? They convinced showgirl that she actually liked blueberry muffins, and that she'll never go for store-bought again.

To Die For Blueberry Muffins Photo by Dianne

More: Get all the tips you need to bake light and fluffy muffins.

"This recipe was delicious!! Just like the pumpkin scones you'd find at Starbucks." — tiffani

Coffee Shop Pumpkin Scones Photo by Julie