3 Ways To Turn a Bag of Frozen Shrimp Into a Fancy Valentine's Day Dinner 

Shrimp is, hands down, America's favorite seafood. According to the National Fisheries Institute, the average American eats roughly 4.6 pounds of shrimp per year. And do you know why we eat that much shrimp? Probably because it is absolutely delicious — not to mention, incredibly easy to prepare. I would also like to suggest that keeping a bag of frozen shrimp on hand (as I always do) is your golden ticket to a number of romantic date-night dinners that are as easy to prepare as anything else you cook, regardless of your skill level in the kitchen.

Of course, there are a few dos and don'ts when it comes to frozen shrimp:

If you can, try to buy shrimp with IQF (individually quick frozen) and wild caught labels on the package.



(individually quick frozen) and labels on the package. Thaw however many shrimp you'll need in the fridge overnight. You can certainly thaw them under running water if you need them fast, but a gentle overnight thaw is best.



Don't buy pre-cooked shrimp; they tend to be both rubbery and a bit mushy.



Whether you buy pre-cleaned or whole in the shell, save any shells and tails for seafood stock or for adding to shrimp cooking liquid. There's no sense in wasting flavor!



And the most important rule: Don't overcook them. As soon as shrimp are ALMOST opaque (white and pink), take them off the heat. They will finish on their own, and you will have glorious results every time.

With those "rules" in mind, here are a few suggestions that will make your someone special feel like they're in their own world-class restaurant.

Shrimp Cocktail

Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail Shrimp Cocktail | Photo by SHORECOOK

Yes, it's a bit retro, but shrimp cocktail as a first course always makes people happy. And it couldn't be simpler to prepare. Place your cleaned shrimp in a pan and then add some whole peppercorns, any shrimp shells and tails, a big pinch of salt, a splash of white wine, and enough water to cover by one inch. Turn the burner to medium-low, and as soon as the shrimp begin to turn white/pink, take the pan off the heat. Let the shrimp cool in the pan; once they're cool, drain and chill them. You'll obviously need cocktail sauce, which can be store-bought, a simple mix of ketchup and prepared horseradish, or as complex as you want. If you're preparing this for a shrimp lover, this could be the whole dinner on its own, but 4-5 shrimp served as a charming first course is pretty spectacular as well.

Shrimp Risotto

risotto with shrimp on golden brown bowl Credit: Bibi

I promise you, cooking risotto is so much easier than you think it is… and shrimp risotto is the type of easy but impressive dish everyone needs in their repertoire. (You'll be making it all of the time once you realize!) Just saute some finely minced onion or shallot along with your Arborio rice in olive oil for about a minute, but don't brown it. Add a generous splash of white wine to your pan, and cook until the wine is absorbed. Turn down the heat so the liquid and rice are just simmering, not boiling hard.Then start adding either hot chicken stock or hot water, by the ⅓ cup, stirring until the liquid is absorbed. That's really all there is to risotto.

When the rice is almost done to your liking (approximately 16-18 minutes), add your shrimp. The shrimp will cook in moments. Take the risotto off of the heat, add at least one tablespoon of unsalted butter, some chopped parsley or basil, a bit of lemon zest, and serve immediately in hot bowls. You'll be the star of dinner, believe me.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

pasta with shrimp garnished with parsley on a white plate Credit: naples34102

Another inherently romantic option for your consideration, scampi is absolutely delicious — and the shrimp sauce will be ready in less time than it takes to boil the pasta. I start by marinating some thawed shrimp in a little olive oil, sliced garlic, red pepper flakes, and a pinch of salt for about ½ hour. Next, cook the pasta according to package instructions, but in less water than usual (the starchier water will give your sauce body). Heat ⅓ cup of olive oil in a skillet on medium heat; in goes the shrimp with all of the marinade. The shrimp only need to cook until they're starting to turn pink and white, at which point, the pan should come off of the heat.

I add a few pieces of soft, unsalted butter to the shrimp in the pan while I drain the pasta, reserving about one cup of the pasta water. Add the pasta to the shrimp sauce in your pan and turn the heat back on. Starting with ½ cup, add pasta water to the pan. Stir to combine, and if the sauce is to your liking, remove the pan from the heat, add some chopped parsley, and a bit of lemon zest. Serve the pasta in hot bowls, and bask in your date's adoration.