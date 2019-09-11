Cooking Frozen Chicken in the Instant Pot—What You Need to Know

There's a lot of reasons to love the Instant Pot®, but likely the biggest draw of this popular multi-cooker is its time-saving capabilities. There's no better proof of this than using it to safely cook chicken from frozen, no thawing necessary.

Meat, like chicken or salmon, can go straight from the freezer into the Instant Pot. The reason? A pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, quickly brings food to a safe temperature. This is different from a slow cooker, which can allow frozen foods to sit at an unsafe temperature for prolonged periods of time.

Not to mention that using an Instant Pot is the best way to cook chicken from frozen and still get a juicy, moist result. So go ahead and stock up on chicken next time you see it marked down and freeze it for use in one of our many Instant Pot chicken recipes. Read on for our tips on how to cook frozen chicken in the Instant Pot.

Steps for Cooking Frozen Chicken Breasts in the Instant Pot

Here's What You'll Need:

An Instant Pot or any electric pressure cooker

Frozen chicken breasts

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Other desired seasonings

Place the frozen chicken breasts in the Instant Pot inner pot. If you are cooking more than one, make sure they are separated to achieve an even cook through. To separate frozen chicken breasts, place them in cool water until they have thawed enough to pull apart. Add one cup of chicken broth to the pot. Sprinkle any desired seasoning over the top of the chicken. Close the lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Press the "manual" or "pressure cook" button and cook on high pressure for 10-15 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken breast). Once the cook time is up, allow the pressure to naturally release for at least 5 minutes, then do a quick release. Remove the meat from the pot and allow it to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing or shredding, in order for the juices to distribute throughout the chicken.

More Ways to Cook Frozen Chicken in the Instant Pot

Make homemade wings from frozen in under an hour. Recipe creator bd.weld says, "Save time by making chicken wings in an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Frozen or thawed, these turn out great with your favorite barbecue sauce."

"Want to make Buffalo chicken dip and all you have is frozen chicken? No stress, just cook the frozen chicken breasts in a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot, start to finish in 30 minutes," says recipe creator bd.weld.

"An Instant Pot makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal," says recipe creator Tammy Lynn. "You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities!"

"So easy, and only one Instant Pot, no dishes! From the freezer to the table in 30 minutes. Enjoy with baked beans or your favorite combination," says recipe creator Marla.

Instant Pot(R) Chicken with Barbecue Sauce Photo by Soup Loving Nicole