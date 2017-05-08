The Ultimate Quick & Easy Crowd-Pleasing Summer Menu

Flaunt your cooking skills with this perfectly curated summer menu with popular and easy-to-cook items.
By Vicky McDonald May 08, 2017
Advertisement

Summer is all about outdoor parties around the grill with your family and friends. We've taken the hard work out of cooking for your summer crowd by offering a menu of simple, party-worthy recipes that let you maximize your enjoyment with minimum effort.

Appetizers

Caprese on a Stick | Ready in 15 minutes

This 15-minute recipe couldn't be easier and is a great way to show off those juicy ripe tomatoes and fresh basil.

Caprese on a Stick | Photo by KGora

Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa | Ready in 15 minutes

This watermelon salsa is more refreshing than a fresh tomato salsa. It takes a zippy 15 minutes to make, and will feed a crowd of 30 people.

Photo by CookinBug

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta | Ready in 25 minutes

Strawberries, goat cheese, grilled bread, and balsamic — it looks and tastes fancy, but takes just 25 minutes to make.

Photo by jrbaker

Main Course

Sesame Grilled Salmon | Ready in 25 minutes

A simple and quick marinade makes this grilled salmon taste special.

Photo by Nicolette

Sides

Grilled Zucchini | Ready in 20 minutes

Zucchini is at its peak and tastes sweet and succulent cooked on the grill with some balsamic and fresh herbs. It doesn't get any simpler than this.

Photo by Wyattdogster

Awesome Pasta Salad | Ready in 40 minutes

This pasta salad is what every party needs. It's ready in 40 minutes and bursting with summer flavor.

Photo by The Sporadic Cook
| Credit: The Sporadic Cook

Dessert

Grilled Peaches and Cream | Ready in 20 minutes

While the grill is still hot, put on some fresh peaches for the ultimate quick dessert. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

All American Trifle | Ready in 40 minutes

Fresh summer fruit, store-bought pound cake, and some fresh cream, and voila — dessert is served.

Photo by Meredith
| Credit: Meredith

Fruit Galore Sponge Cake | Ready in 15 minutes

This may look like it came from a fancy pastry shop, but is in fact store-bought cake, frozen whipped topping, and some colorful summer fruit.

Photo by Melissa Goff
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com