The Ultimate Quick & Easy Crowd-Pleasing Summer Menu
Summer is all about outdoor parties around the grill with your family and friends. We've taken the hard work out of cooking for your summer crowd by offering a menu of simple, party-worthy recipes that let you maximize your enjoyment with minimum effort.
Appetizers
Caprese on a Stick | Ready in 15 minutes
This 15-minute recipe couldn't be easier and is a great way to show off those juicy ripe tomatoes and fresh basil.
Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa | Ready in 15 minutes
This watermelon salsa is more refreshing than a fresh tomato salsa. It takes a zippy 15 minutes to make, and will feed a crowd of 30 people.
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta | Ready in 25 minutes
Strawberries, goat cheese, grilled bread, and balsamic — it looks and tastes fancy, but takes just 25 minutes to make.
Main Course
Sesame Grilled Salmon | Ready in 25 minutes
A simple and quick marinade makes this grilled salmon taste special.
Sides
Grilled Zucchini | Ready in 20 minutes
Zucchini is at its peak and tastes sweet and succulent cooked on the grill with some balsamic and fresh herbs. It doesn't get any simpler than this.
Awesome Pasta Salad | Ready in 40 minutes
This pasta salad is what every party needs. It's ready in 40 minutes and bursting with summer flavor.
Dessert
Grilled Peaches and Cream | Ready in 20 minutes
While the grill is still hot, put on some fresh peaches for the ultimate quick dessert. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
All American Trifle | Ready in 40 minutes
Fresh summer fruit, store-bought pound cake, and some fresh cream, and voila — dessert is served.
Fruit Galore Sponge Cake | Ready in 15 minutes
This may look like it came from a fancy pastry shop, but is in fact store-bought cake, frozen whipped topping, and some colorful summer fruit.