Everything You Need to Know About Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms

If you've ever come across a mushroom bearing the most unusual name, "chicken of the woods," you likely have a few questions. For starters: What are these large fungi with slightly grooved edges and pale yellow to orange color?

Chicken of the woods mushrooms are medium to large in size and will certainly catch your eye with their distinctive look. (After all, they're certainly no baby bellas.) These distinctive fungi are found during the late spring through fall in most areas.

The best way to acquaint yourself with chicken of the woods? (And trust us, you definitely want to.) Pick some up and start cooking with them — in the recipes you usually use other mushroom varieties for. Think pasta dishes, a creamy risotto, a veggie sandwich on fresh ciabatta bread, your next soup, or a luxurious sauce… chicken of the woods can redefine them all.

What Is Chicken of the Woods?

There are two species of chicken of the woods mushrooms: The Laetiporus cincinnatus, which has a creamy colored underside, and Laetiporus sulphureus, which has a yellowish appearance and is also known as the "Sulfur Shelf."

The size of chicken of the woods can range from 2 to 10 inches in diameter, and they grow as a broad, (rather stunning) fan-shaped mushroom on the side of trees. They grow in multiple overlapping layers that resemble small shelves or the layered shingles of a roof in appearance. The mushroom caps can appear smooth or slightly wrinkled depending on the state of maturity and age, but chicken of the woods do not have gills like many popular types of mushrooms you'll find at the supermarket. As they grow, they commonly change color; chicken of the woods can start out as a yellow to orange color and fade to a pale shade of cantaloupe or white when they mature. The mushrooms are most commonly found on the side of tree trunks, old stumps, or injured roots.

Many people who are new to foraging (for mushrooms and other delectable food items) will note that chicken of the woods mushrooms are fairly simple to find. Given that they are located growing on the sides of trees, chicken of the woods aren't exceptionally difficult to spot — and because of their unique appearance, they're not easily confused with other mushroom varieties.

What Does Chicken of the Woods Taste Like?

Chicken of the woods mushrooms have a meaty texture when cooked, and offer a mild lemony note that's reminiscent of chicken, lobster, or crab. The "chicken" flavor associated with these mushrooms lends itself to a reliable meat substitute for vegetarian or vegan meal options.

Try chicken of the woods where you would typically use another mushroom variety, like in a traditional chicken and mushroom recipe. The background of citrus flavor also makes it a natural swap-out for the usual protein in chicken piccata recipes with capers and tart lemon juice.

A lightly battered and fried rendition of a chicken of the woods mushroom works well in a sandwich with crisp lettuce and tomato slices, and mayonnaise slathered on crusty bread.

How to Cook Chicken of the Woods

Chicken of the Woods mushrooms can be blanched, fried, sautéed, or baked — much like other mushrooms you would use in a favorite recipe. The mushrooms should be carefully cleaned to remove any dirt or other particles before being prepared for a dish.

Use chicken of the woods mushrooms in recipes for pasta dishes, risotto, rice dishes, soups, stews, and as a topping for meats with plenty of fresh herbs. For a simple preparation that delivers a lot of flavor, try sauteeing these mushrooms in a pan with shallots, garlic, white wine, and sprigs of fresh thyme. Chicken of the woods will keep for 7-10 days stored in the refrigerator in a paper bag.

Chicken of the Woods vs. Hen of the Woods

When you are shopping for chicken of the woods, you might notice another type of mushroom at the market with a similar name, hen of the woods. These mushroom varieties' similar names may cause a bit of confusion if you read the signs quickly, but they do not look like one another in their appearance.

Chicken of the woods mushrooms are light yellow to pale shades of orange in color. Hen of the woods mushrooms give the appearance of a not-so-fresh head of lettuce that is starting to brown. Their name refers to how a cluster of the mushrooms resembles the ruffled tail feathers of a hen, but these fungi are also sometimes labeled "maitake mushrooms." They have clusters of oval-shaped caps that can vary in color from gray to brown. Hen of the woods mushrooms are also edible, but do not share chicken of the woods' distinctive flavor. They offer a stronger, more pronounced mushroom essence; thus, many cooks opt to use maitakes in place of button or cremini mushrooms to boost flavor.