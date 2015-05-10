Conversion Chart: U.S. Standard To U.K. Measurement
U.S. Standard to U.K. Measurement Conversions
|
U.S. Standard
|
U.K.
|
1/4 teaspoon
|
1/4 teaspoon (scant)
|
1/2 teaspoon
|
1/2 teaspoon (scant)
|
3/4 teaspoon
|
1/2 teaspoon (rounded)
|
1 teaspoon
|
3/4 teaspoon (slightly rounded)
|
1 tablespoon
|
2 1/2 teaspoon
|
1/4 cup
|
1/4 cup plus 1 dessertspoon
|
1/3 cup
|
1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon
|
1/2 cup
|
1/3 cup plus 2 dessertspoons
|
2/3 cup
|
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon
|
3/4 cup
|
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons
|
1 cup
|
3/4 cup and 2 dessertspoons
|
1 1/4 cups
|
1 cup and 1 dessertspoon
|
1 1/3 cups
|
1 cup and 2 tablespoons
|
1 1/2 cups
|
1 1/4 cups
|
1 2/3 cups
|
1 1/4 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
1 3/4 cups
|
1 1/3 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
2 cups
|
1 2/3 cups
|
2 1/4 cups
|
1 3/4 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
2 1/3 cups
|
1 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons
|
2 1/2 cups
|
2 cups and 2 dessertspoons
|
2 2/3 cups
|
2 1/4 cups
|
2 3/4 cups
|
2 1/4 cups and 1 dessertspoon
|
3 cups
|
2 1/2 cups
|
3 1/4 cups
|
2 2/3 cups and 1 dessertspoon
|
3 1/3 cups
|
2 3/4 cups
|
3 1/2 cups
|
2 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons
|
3 2/3 cups
|
3 cups and 1 tablespoon
|
3 3/4 cups
|
3 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
4 cups
|
3 1/3 cups
|
4 1/4 cups
|
3 1/2 cups and 1 dessertspoon
|
4 1/3 cups
|
3 1/2 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
4 1/2 cups
|
3 3/4 cups
|
4 2/3 cups
|
3 3/4 cups and 2 tablespoons
|
4 3/4 cups
|
3 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons
|
5 cups
|
4 cups and 3 tablespoons