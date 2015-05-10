Conversion Chart: U.S. Standard To U.K. Measurement

Use this handy chart to convert U.S. standard measurements to U.K. measurements.
U.S. Standard to U.K. Measurement Conversions

U.S. Standard

U.K.

1/4 teaspoon

1/4 teaspoon (scant)

1/2 teaspoon

1/2 teaspoon (scant)

3/4 teaspoon

1/2 teaspoon (rounded)

1 teaspoon

3/4 teaspoon (slightly rounded)

1 tablespoon

2 1/2 teaspoon

1/4 cup

1/4 cup plus 1 dessertspoon

1/3 cup

1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon

1/2 cup

1/3 cup plus 2 dessertspoons

2/3 cup

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon

3/4 cup

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons

1 cup

3/4 cup and 2 dessertspoons

1 1/4 cups

1 cup and 1 dessertspoon

1 1/3 cups

1 cup and 2 tablespoons

1 1/2 cups

1 1/4 cups

1 2/3 cups

1 1/4 cups and 2 tablespoons

1 3/4 cups

1 1/3 cups and 2 tablespoons

2 cups

1 2/3 cups

2 1/4 cups

1 3/4 cups and 2 tablespoons

2 1/3 cups

1 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons

2 1/2 cups

2 cups and 2 dessertspoons

2 2/3 cups

2 1/4 cups

2 3/4 cups

2 1/4 cups and 1 dessertspoon

3 cups

2 1/2 cups

3 1/4 cups

2 2/3 cups and 1 dessertspoon

3 1/3 cups

2 3/4 cups

3 1/2 cups

2 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons

3 2/3 cups

3 cups and 1 tablespoon

3 3/4 cups

3 cups and 2 tablespoons

4 cups

3 1/3 cups

4 1/4 cups

3 1/2 cups and 1 dessertspoon

4 1/3 cups

3 1/2 cups and 2 tablespoons

4 1/2 cups

3 3/4 cups

4 2/3 cups

3 3/4 cups and 2 tablespoons

4 3/4 cups

3 3/4 cups and 3 tablespoons

5 cups

4 cups and 3 tablespoons
