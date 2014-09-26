Conversions: U.S. Standard To Metric
Abbreviation Key
tsp = teaspoon
tbsp = tablespoon
ml = milliliter
US Standard to Metric Conversions
Quick Conversions
|
U.S. Standard
|
Metric
|
1 cup
|
200 ml and 2-15 ml spoons
|
1 1/4 cup
|
300 ml
|
1 1/3 cup
|
300 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
1 1/2 cup
|
350 ml
|
1 2/3 cup
|
375 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
1 3/4 cup
|
400 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
2 cups
|
475 ml
|
2 1/4 cups
|
500 ml and 2-15 ml spoons
|
2 1/3 cups
|
550 ml
|
2 1/2 cups
|
600 ml
|
2 2/3 cups
|
600 ml and 2-15 ml spoons
|
2 3/4 cups
|
650 ml
|
3 cups
|
700 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
3 1/4 cups
|
775 ml
|
3 1/3 cups
|
800 ml
|
3 1/2 cups
|
800 ml and 2-15 ml spoons
|
3 2/3 cups
|
850 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
3 3/4 cups
|
875 ml
|
4 cups
|
950 ml
|
4 1/4 cups
|
1000 ml
|
4 1/3 cups
|
1000 ml and 2-15 ml spoons
|
4 1/2 cups
|
1050 ml and 1-15 ml spoon
|
4 2/3 cups
|
1100 ml
|
4 3/4 cups
|
1125 ml
|
5 cups
|
1175 ml and 1-15 ml spoon