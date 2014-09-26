Conversions: U.S. Standard To Metric

By Allrecipes Staff
Abbreviation Key

tsp = teaspoon

tbsp = tablespoon

ml = milliliter

US Standard to Metric Conversions

Quick Conversions

U.S. Standard

Metric

1 cup

200 ml and 2-15 ml spoons

1 1/4 cup

300 ml

1 1/3 cup

300 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

1 1/2 cup

350 ml

1 2/3 cup

375 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

1 3/4 cup

400 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

2 cups

475 ml

2 1/4 cups

500 ml and 2-15 ml spoons

2 1/3 cups

550 ml

2 1/2 cups

600 ml

2 2/3 cups

600 ml and 2-15 ml spoons

2 3/4 cups

650 ml

3 cups

700 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

3 1/4 cups

775 ml

3 1/3 cups

800 ml

3 1/2 cups

800 ml and 2-15 ml spoons

3 2/3 cups

850 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

3 3/4 cups

875 ml

4 cups

950 ml

4 1/4 cups

1000 ml

4 1/3 cups

1000 ml and 2-15 ml spoons

4 1/2 cups

1050 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

4 2/3 cups

1100 ml

4 3/4 cups

1125 ml

5 cups

1175 ml and 1-15 ml spoon

