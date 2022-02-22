People far beyond the Yellowhammer State seek out this Southern specialty.

This Tiny Town in Alabama Is Home to Some of the Best Sausage in America

Fewer than 4,000 people call Evergreen, Ala., home, but the small south Alabama town is known across the country for making some of the best-loved sausage in America.

Indeed, many Southerners know (and love) this sausage brand, but it's time to share the secret of Conecuh County sausage with the rest of the U.S.

What Is Conecuh Sausage?

Conecuh Sausage is a family-owned business that has been producing sausage in Evergreen since 1947. Conecuh Sausage has seen three generations of the founding Sessions family come through the beloved business.

For those who have tried Conecuh sausage, you know that just thinking about the signature hickory-smoked flavor can cause your mouth to water.

Plus, if you've ever driven down Interstate 65 past the Evergreen exit, you've experienced the glorious smells that waft through the air. That's because Conecuh Sausage's processing plant is conveniently located right above the interstate so you can smell the smoking pork as you drive by — talk about a great marketing tactic.

The company's humble beginnings started in a meat locker in Evergreen, but, as the products gained popularity, Conecuh Sausage had to relocate its processing plant in 1986. They added a large addition in 2012, too.

As the name suggests, Conecuh Sausage's bestseller is its smoked sausage, which comes in six varieties: Hickory Smoked, Spicy & Hot, All-Natural Hickory Smoked, Original, Cajun, and Cracked Black Pepper. But the company also sells smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, hot dogs, and even seasonings.

In 2015, the Alabama Farmers Federation reported that Conecuh Sausage was making 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of sausage a day, and since then, the company has grown substantially — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, demand for Conecuh products has skyrocketed since 2020, which they attribute to people cooking at home and sharing their love for Conecuh with their family and friends across the U.S., according to the Alabama NewsCenter.

Where to Buy Conecuh Sausage

The good news is you can find Conecuh Sausage products in supermarkets in over 30 states across the U.S. — use Conecuh's store locator to find the location closest to you.

Or take a trip to Evergreen and visit the Conecuh Sausage Gift Shop where you can purchase the products and enjoy samples and sausage dogs while you shop.

You can also shop for Conecuh Sausage products online where you can purchase all their meat products, seasonings, accessories, and gift boxes.

Once you've had the pleasure of trying their products, you'll understand why Conecuh Sausage is so popular that they even have a Conecuh Sausage Fan Club page on Facebook with over 21,000 members that share recipes, stories, and experiences with the products. And the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce helps host a Conecuh Sausage Festival every year.

Now, if you need us, we'll be headed south to Evergreen for some delicious sausage.