More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Possible Packaging Defect

Multiple brands of canned meat housed under Conagra Brands, Inc., were recalled on January 31 because of a potential packaging defect that could cause the foods to be contaminated without outwardly showing signs of spoilage.

The recall impacts millions of pounds of canned meat and poultry from Armour Star, Goya, Grace, Great Value, Hargis House, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt, and Valrico brands. The recalled canned meats were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and distributed to retailers nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the products may still be on retail shelves.

The recalled canned meat and poultry products include:

Armour Star

27.6-ounce Armour Star Chicken Vienna Sausage UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24 UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208300320, Best-by Date: 1/2/25 UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24 UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24

4.6-ounce Armour Star Original Vienna Sausage UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235220, Best-by Date: 12/17/24 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235320, Best-by Date: 12/18/24 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300620, Best-by Date: 1/5/25 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300720, Best-by Date: 1/6/25 UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25

3-ounce Armour Star Potted Meat UPC: 1700000378, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24 UPC: 1700000378, Lot Code: 4208300620, Best-by Date: 1/5/25

55.2-ounce Armour Star Vienna Original UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236320, Best-by Date: 12/28/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236420, Best-by Date: 12/29/24 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25 UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208301020, Best-by Date: 1/9/25

27.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Barbecue Flavored UPC: 5410083340, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24 UPC: 5410083340, Lot Code: 4208300920, Best-by Date: 1/8/25

4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Barbecue Flavored UPC: 5410093602, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24

4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Bourbon Barbecue Flavored Sauce UPC: 5410093826, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25

4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Jalapeno UPC: 5410095201, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25

27.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Original UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235320, Best-by Date: 12/18/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208236320, Best-by Date: 12/28/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208236420, Best-by Date: 12/29/24 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300720, Best-by Date: 1/6/25 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25 UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208301020, Best-by Date: 1/9/25

4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Original UPC: 5410018318, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24

4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausages Chicken UPC: 5410017990, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24



Goya

4.6-ounce Goya Vienna Sausage UPC: 4133103321, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24



Grace

4.6-ounce Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage UPC: 5527096129, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24



Great Value

4.6-ounce Great Value Vienna Sausage UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24 UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24 UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24



Hargis House

3-ounce Hargis House Potted Meat UPC: 5193313020, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24



4.6-ounce Hargis House Vienna Sausage UPC: 5193334485, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24



Hereford

130-gram Hereford Chicken Vienna Sausage UPC: 8551290147, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24



Kroger

4.6-ounce Kroger Vienna Sausages UPC: 1111086726, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24 UPC: 1111086726, Lot Code: 4208235220, Best-by Date: 12/17/24



Prairie Belt

4.6-ounce Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage UPC: 4135835041, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24 UPC: 4135835045, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24



Valrico

4.6-ounce Valrico Chicken Vienna Sausage UPC: 3834415005, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24



Additionally, all recalled products will have the establishment number "P4247" on the can. You can find a comprehensive list of the recalled products and label photos on the USDA's site.

FSIS issued the recall after Conagra Brands reported finding spoiled and leaking cans at its warehouse. The cans were somehow damaged in a way that consumers wouldn't notice, but could allow foodborne pathogens to infect the food.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse effects from consuming the products. However, if you have any of the recalled cans, do not eat them. Either throw them away or return them to the retailer you bought them from.

If you have any health concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can call Conagra Brands at 800-289-6014 or email them at consumer.care@conagra.com.