More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Possible Packaging Defect

Great Value, Goya, Armour Star, and Kroger are among some of the brands affected.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on February 1, 2023
Published on February 1, 2023
Canned Meat Recall
Photo: Allrecipes

Multiple brands of canned meat housed under Conagra Brands, Inc., were recalled on January 31 because of a potential packaging defect that could cause the foods to be contaminated without outwardly showing signs of spoilage.

The recall impacts millions of pounds of canned meat and poultry from Armour Star, Goya, Grace, Great Value, Hargis House, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt, and Valrico brands. The recalled canned meats were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and distributed to retailers nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the products may still be on retail shelves.

The recalled canned meat and poultry products include:

Armour Star

  • 27.6-ounce Armour Star Chicken Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24
    • UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208300320, Best-by Date: 1/2/25
    • UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24
    • UPC: 5410083142, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Original Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235220, Best-by Date: 12/17/24
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235320, Best-by Date: 12/18/24
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300620, Best-by Date: 1/5/25
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300720, Best-by Date: 1/6/25
    • UPC: 5410092502, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25
  • 3-ounce Armour Star Potted Meat
    • UPC: 1700000378, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24
    • UPC: 1700000378, Lot Code: 4208300620, Best-by Date: 1/5/25
  • 55.2-ounce Armour Star Vienna Original
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236320, Best-by Date: 12/28/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208236420, Best-by Date: 12/29/24
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25
    • UPC: 5410079513, Lot Code: 4208301020, Best-by Date: 1/9/25
  • 27.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Barbecue Flavored
    • UPC: 5410083340, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24
    • UPC: 5410083340, Lot Code: 4208300920, Best-by Date: 1/8/25
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Barbecue Flavored
    • UPC: 5410093602, Lot Code: 4208236120, Best-by Date: 12/26/24
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Bourbon Barbecue Flavored Sauce
    • UPC: 5410093826, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Jalapeno
    • UPC: 5410095201, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25
  • 27.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Original
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235320, Best-by Date: 12/18/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235420, Best-by Date: 12/19/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208235620, Best-by Date: 12/21/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208236320, Best-by Date: 12/28/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208236420, Best-by Date: 12/29/24
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300520, Best-by Date: 1/4/25
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300720, Best-by Date: 1/6/25
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300420, Best-by Date: 1/3/25
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208300820, Best-by Date: 1/7/25
    • UPC: 5410079413, Lot Code: 4208301020, Best-by Date: 1/9/25
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausage Original
    • UPC: 5410018318, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24
  • 4.6-ounce Armour Star Vienna Sausages Chicken
    • UPC: 5410017990, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24

Goya

  • 4.6-ounce Goya Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 4133103321, Lot Code: 4208235020, Best-by Date: 12/15/24

Grace

  • 4.6-ounce Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 5527096129, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24

Great Value

  • 4.6-ounce Great Value Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234720, Best-by Date: 12/12/24
    • UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24
    • UPC: 7874206735, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24

Hargis House

  • 3-ounce Hargis House Potted Meat
    • UPC: 5193313020, Lot Code: 4208235520, Best-by Date: 12/20/24
  • 4.6-ounce Hargis House Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 5193334485, Lot Code: 4208234920, Best-by Date: 12/14/24

Hereford

  • 130-gram Hereford Chicken Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 8551290147, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24

Kroger

  • 4.6-ounce Kroger Vienna Sausages
    • UPC: 1111086726, Lot Code: 4208235120, Best-by Date: 12/16/24
    • UPC: 1111086726, Lot Code: 4208235220, Best-by Date: 12/17/24

Prairie Belt

  • 4.6-ounce Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 4135835041, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24
    • UPC: 4135835045, Lot Code: 4208234820, Best-by Date: 12/13/24

Valrico

  • 4.6-ounce Valrico Chicken Vienna Sausage
    • UPC: 3834415005, Lot Code: 4208234620, Best-by Date: 12/11/24

Additionally, all recalled products will have the establishment number "P4247" on the can. You can find a comprehensive list of the recalled products and label photos on the USDA's site.

FSIS issued the recall after Conagra Brands reported finding spoiled and leaking cans at its warehouse. The cans were somehow damaged in a way that consumers wouldn't notice, but could allow foodborne pathogens to infect the food.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse effects from consuming the products. However, if you have any of the recalled cans, do not eat them. Either throw them away or return them to the retailer you bought them from.

If you have any health concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can call Conagra Brands at 800-289-6014 or email them at consumer.care@conagra.com.

