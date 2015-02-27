13 Colorful Tomatoes You Will Want In Your Garden This Season

By Food*Dude February 27, 2015
A thumb through the seed catalog.

Impossible? No, actually, they're not.

Heirloom Tomatoes via wikipedia.org

When I say 'tomato', what do you picture in your mind's eye? A reddish-green fruit* that can bounce along the supermarket floor completely unharmed, or a Technicolor dream so delicate that a mere glance might bruise it? [*Or maybe you think of it as a vegetable. Sorry, but I'm Nixian.]

I prefer to picture the latter, and I do that by flipping through the fashion magazine that is the gardener's seed catalog. In it, I find multi-colored wonders that surely must be made by mad scientists splicing zebra genes together with recessive genes for dayglow jellyfish lips.

But, actually…

These tomatoes have nothing to do with GMO gene splicing. These are heirloom varieties, either saved over generations by seed-saving gardeners, or created through selective breeding.

Let's take a look at a few of the varieties that caught my eye. Click the names for more info and where to buy. You know, there's plenty of time for you to order these seeds for your summer vegetable garden...

Blue Berries Tomato

Blue Berries Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Pink Berkeley Tie Dye Tomato

Pink Berkeley Tie Dye Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Purple Bumble Bee Tomato

Purple Bumble Bee Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Green Sausage Tomato

Green Sausage Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Black Icicle Tomato

Black Icicle Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Casady's Folly Tomato

Casady's Folly Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Mary Robinsons German Bicolor Tomato

Mary Robinsons German Bicolor Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Wagner Blue Green Tomato

Wagner Blue Green Tomato | via rareseeds.com

Schimmeig Striped Hollow Tomato

Schimmeig Striped Hollow Tomato | via territorialseed.com

Costoluto Fiorentino Tomato

Costoluto Fiorentino Tomato | via territorialseed.com

Japanese Trifele Black Tomato

Japanese Trifele Black Tomato | via territorialseed.com

Green Zebra Tomato

Green Zebra Tomato | via territorialseed.com

Black Tomato

Black Tomato | via territorialseed.com

Resources for these and other unique vegetable seeds are below. Now, get planting!

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds (source of many of the above photos)

Territorial Seed Company (source of many of the above photos)

Seed Savers Exchange

Victory Seeds

Heirloom Seeds

TomatoFest

Park Seed

Johnny's Seeds

