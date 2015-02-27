13 Colorful Tomatoes You Will Want In Your Garden This Season
A thumb through the seed catalog.
Impossible? No, actually, they're not.
When I say 'tomato', what do you picture in your mind's eye? A reddish-green fruit* that can bounce along the supermarket floor completely unharmed, or a Technicolor dream so delicate that a mere glance might bruise it? [*Or maybe you think of it as a vegetable. Sorry, but I'm Nixian.]
I prefer to picture the latter, and I do that by flipping through the fashion magazine that is the gardener's seed catalog. In it, I find multi-colored wonders that surely must be made by mad scientists splicing zebra genes together with recessive genes for dayglow jellyfish lips.
But, actually…
These tomatoes have nothing to do with GMO gene splicing. These are heirloom varieties, either saved over generations by seed-saving gardeners, or created through selective breeding.
Let's take a look at a few of the varieties that caught my eye. Click the names for more info and where to buy. You know, there's plenty of time for you to order these seeds for your summer vegetable garden...
Resources for these and other unique vegetable seeds are below. Now, get planting!
Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds (source of many of the above photos)
Territorial Seed Company (source of many of the above photos)