Cookies 'n Cocoa, Mint Truffle Among Coffee Mate's New Holiday Creamers

We might still be a few months from sparkling lights and big red bows, but food brands are already rolling out announcements about what we can expect to find in our grocery stores when the holly jolly season gets here. Consider it a bit of holiday magic, just while it's still 90 degrees F outside.

Coffee creamer brand Coffee mate(R) just announced their full seasonal line-up, including some brand-new flavors and a few returning favorites. They started their reveal by giving a hint about one of their highly-anticipated seasonal offerings, a new, limited-edition Coffee mate Toll House Cookies 'n Cocoa. With bits of delicious, sweet chocolate chip cookies and warm, decadent hot cocoa, this festive creamer blends both of your favorite holiday specialties into one. It will retail for about $4, for a 32-ounce jar.

In a nice warm cup of java, the blend complements the robust coffee flavors for the perfect beverage you'll want to sip all season long. The mocha, chocolate, and cookies are a triple threat that makes warm nights by the fireplace with a cup in hand even more comforting and festive.

Additionally, there are two new products from natural bliss(R) joining the current seasonal holiday lineup. These include Mint Truffle and Caramel Toffee Almond Milk, and they are paired with returning favorites, Coffee mate and natural bliss Pumpkin Spice and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha.

The limited-edition natural bliss Mint Truffle creamer combines flavors of real milk chocolate and mint with a touch of candy cane, which are blended with real milk, cream, and cane sugar to make this all-natural creamer coffee's holiday match made in heaven. It retails for around $3 for a 16-ounce carafe.

The Caramel Toffee Almond Milk has caramelized sugar and buttery toffee for flavoring, and it retails for around $3 for 16 ounces as well. Here's a hack: You don't have to use it exclusively in coffee — it tastes great with smoothies, hot chocolate, and more.

Always striving to keep their customers happy, Coffee mate is, of course, bringing back a few favorites this holiday season. Coffee fans can find these flavors in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, starting in September and going through the holiday season.

Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Credit: Coffee mate

The Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice creamer is rich and smooth with spicy pumpkin pie notes. It also comes in a sugar-free version, and it's $2.69 for a 16-ounce carafe. And as if one pumpkin spice creamer weren't enough, the natural bliss Pumpkin Spice is back and available in a bigger 32-ounce size, giving people more of the flavor they know and love. It is sweet and spicy and perfect for fall. For 32 ounces, it's $5.49.