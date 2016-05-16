Your Guide to Coconut Products for Cooking and Baking

Coconut labels can get nutty — coconut cream, cream of coconut, coconut milk — how's a home cook to know what's what? Here's how to be sure you're buying the right coconut product for your cooking and baking.

Guide to Coconut Products

Shredded coconut

The sweet, flaky stuff used for baking and decorating. It's made from dried coconut meat that's been put through a grater and sweetened a bit. It also goes by "flaked coconut" or "angel flake." Try this recipe for Seven Layer Bars made with shredded coconut.

Unsweetened flaked coconut

The same as shredded coconut — but in thin, flat shards and without the sugar. It's a bit more brittle, which makes it a great addition to crunchy snacks like granola or trail mix. Try this recipe for Coconut Shrimp made with flaked coconut.

Coconut flour

Coconut flesh that's been ground into a fine powder. It's sweeter than wheat flour and can't be substituted cup for cup, but it makes a great addition to gluten-free recipes. Try this recipe for Coconut Flour Brownies.

Coconut milk

Made from coconut meat cooked in water until it reaches a desired thickness. Thinner milk is often mixed into cocktails; thicker is usually added to sauces. Try this recipe for Curried Coconut Chicken made with coconut milk.

Coconut cream

The same as coconut milk, just cooked in less water. The result is a richer flavor and thicker texture that can be whipped like regular cream or spread on breads like butter. Try this recipe for Instant Pot Coconut Cream Chicken Noodle Soup.

Cream of coconut

Coconut cream plus sugar. Although the names sound similar, but they're not interchangeable. Use cream of coconut in desserts like ice creams, cakes, and puddings, and in classic cocktails like piña coladas.

Coconut oil

Produced from dried meat that's been pressed and drained. It's solid at room temperature but easy to melt. Because the oil is high in fiber and protein—and without a strong coconutty flavor—it's becoming a popular substitute for canola and vegetable oils in baking. Try this recipe for Chef John's Carrot Cake made with coconut oil.

Coconut water

The electrolyte-rich liquid inside a whole, fresh coconut. It can be added to cocktails, smoothies, and sauces or served straight up — the trendy way. Try this recipe for Kale Banana Smoothie made with coconut water.

Coconut sugar

A semi-coarse, tan sugar made from the nectar of coconut blossoms. The nectar is collected by hand from the blossoms, then evaporated to form crystals. It reportedly has a lower blood-sugar effect than regular sugar because it contains inulin (a dietary fiber). It can stand in for brown or white sugar. Try this recipe for Healthy Chocolate Pudding made with coconut sugar.

Coconut butter

Made kind of like peanut butter: The coconut meat gets pulverized down to a smooth, flavorful spread. Try this recipe for Coconut Chicken with Green Beans.

Coconut vinegar

Coconut water or coconut-tree sap that's been fermented. Like other vinegars, it has a pungent, acidic taste that works well as a dressing for salads. Try this recipe for Authentic Chicken Adobo made with coconut vinegar.

Nata de coco

Made from coconut water that's been fermented, then mixed with sugar. Jellylike, it's traditionally served as a dessert in the Philippines, but has recently made its way over as a sweet topping for ice cream and fruit salads.