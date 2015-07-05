10 Reasons to Pour a Cocktail
10 rock-solid excuses for cutting loose with a cocktail
And you thought you only needed one. Sometimes a situation calls for a very specific cocktail companion. You gotta be feelin' it! We've matched the mood with the perfect boozy beverage.
1. You just landed a job in Manhattan
Here's your Big Apple Martini.
2. You just finished spring cleaning
Cleanse your palate with a Dirty Martini.
3. You just dropped 20 pounds
Now you can fit into a Bikini Martini.
4. It's cold and rainy, and is that your house teetering on the edge of a cliff?
Time for a Frozen Mudslide.
5. First day of Spring?
Celebrate with a Hummingbird.
6. Your adorable little dog just scared off the mailman
Sounds like a Salty Chihuahua.
7. Winter's ruining your perfect tan
Feel the burn with a Tanning Bed Drink.
8. The cat just tore up your brand-new sofa
Kick back with a Madcat -- why worry about spills anymore?
9. You've been "eating right" all week and don't want to blow it
Reach for the veritable salad in a glass, the Bloody Mary.
10. Your nightmare ex just showed up for an unannounced visit
Better make it a double. The Psycho.
Check out our collection of Cocktail Recipes.