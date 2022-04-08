Hint: It has to do with a certain springtime holiday.

What Does the Yellow Cap on Coca-Cola Bottles Mean?

When it comes to soft drinks, different brands and flavors are easy to identify and tell apart. Each brand is associated with certain colors, design elements, fonts, mascots, and even bottle shapes that make them stand out in the marketplace.

Chances are you're thinking of a bottle with a distinct red cap right now. However, did you know that there are Coca-Cola bottles that have caps that are other colors? It's true — one of those colors is yellow. If you ever come across a yellow cap on a bottle of Coca-Color in your local grocery store, you're probably curious what it signifies. Read on, because there is a very important reason why yellow caps are on some bottles of Coke.

A bottle of Coke with a yellow cap is special because it symbolizes that particular bottle is kosher for Passover, which means it can be consumed during Passover, a Jewish holiday. During that time, many observant Jewish people don't consume leavened foods, known as chametz, that are made with rye, spelt, oats, wheat, or barley.

The best-known examples of this temporary dietary restriction are substituting matzo, which is unleavened, for leavened grains and breads, or baking with potato starch, almond flour, or coconut flour. Additionally, many Ashkenazi Jews tend to stay away from kitniyot foods, which are made with legumes such as corn and beans, during Passover.

Ordinarily, Coke is part of a kosher diet because it isn't made with animal products, However, since two of Coke's main ingredients are high-fructose corn syrup and alpha-amylase, which is made from barley, it cannot be consumed during Passover. That's why during the spring, Coke rolls out yellow-capped bottles that contain Coca-Cola made with sucrose or cane sugar.

10 Other Interesting Coca-Cola Facts

1. Pharmacist John S. Pemberton invented the drink Coca-Cola in 1886. However, his bookkeeper, Frank Robinson, came up with its name. The iconic Coca-Cola script is based on Robinson's handwriting.

2. In 1923, Coca-Cola invented the six-pack as a way to buy and carry multiple bottles at a time.

3. Fans of Coke will never know the exact recipe for making it because it is kept under lock and key in a security vault at the World of Coca-Cola Museum in Atlanta, Ga.

4. Coke was the first-ever soda to enter space. Astronauts on the Challenger drank it in 1985.

5. Coke was the first product to be featured on a Time magazine cover.

6. The adorable Coca-Cola polar bears have been around since 1993 when the brand released its "Northern Lights" commercial.

7. The top consuming country of Coke is Mexico.

8. The unique shape of a Coke bottle was designed after a cacao seed pod.

9. In 1928, Coke was the first commercial sponsor of the Olympic Games.

10. Canned Coke first appeared in 1955.