Three months in, cooking and baking has never been cleaner and easier.

I Turned My Coat Closet Into a Walk-in Pantry — Here's How You Can Do It, Too

During my adult years, I've lived in everything from a 380-square-foot studio apartment in New York — with a kitchen the size of a closet — to a cute two-bedroom bungalow in Iowa. One was far too small while the other was far too big.

Currently, in what feels like a goldilocks situation, I've landed in a two-bedroom townhome that feels just right. Yet none of these three have included what is apparently the current #1 most wanted kitchen feature in homes: a walk-in pantry.

According to a 2019 National Association of Home Buyers (NAHB) report, a whopping 83 percent of Americans consider it an essential element in their desired home. The "luxury pantry is the new must-have," with more than 85 percent of new large homes being built with them, per data from the NAHB's economics and housing policy group.

I, too, dreamed of having the space to finally have a home for my Keurig for cocktails, mason jar collection, air fryer, cookbook library, and brûlée torch when I'm not using them. I also dreamed of some solution that would alert me to the fact that I already had six(!) jars of honey somehow hiding out in the kitchen cabinet I tried to call my "pantry" at my last place.

So when I walked into my townhome and saw a large walk-in closet near the entrance of the unit but right off of the open kitchen, I knew what I had to do: channel my inner Tim Gunn and "make it work." Rather than using this space — that was about 6- by 10-feet and equipped with a door — in its intended way as a coat and shoe closet, I transformed it into a walk-in pantry.

My cookbooks are now neatly organized in a way that I can easily tap into the knowledge of everyone from Padma Lakshmi (The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs can't be missed) and Samin Nosrat (Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat continues to be my culinary bible) to James Oseland (to savor a Mexican vacation on each plate) and the Better Homes & Gardens test kitchen (red plaid today and always).

a cell phone photo of pantry shelves with items stacked and organized Credit: Courtesy of Karla Walsh

My spices, sweeteners, baking staples, and cereals can all take center stage on separate shelves so I never end up with a gallon of honey or three jars of ginger (guilty!) again. I've sorted things by sweet and savory, and grouped things together into categories, including cereals, flavor-boosting sauces, snacks, soups, and more.

I've made like Martha and "decanted" my flours, sugars, chocolate chips, and nuts into individual see-through canisters. As a result, my first baking excursion in my new kitchen was quicker, easier and cleaner than ever. (I whipped up a batch of this decadent Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Cake, by the way. I rate it a full five stars.)

My most important tip: Make space for everything so you can easily inventory your items. Not only did I have duplicates, but I had a lot of cans, bottles, and boxes of items that somehow landed in my pantry and I don't envision I'd put to good use.

Don't love it or don't need it? Donate any unopened, unexpired extras to your local food pantry to clear out extra inches for the staples you'll use again and again.

While not every home has a closet this size, it might have a closet or large cabinet larger than its current pantry that could be transformed with a little creativity... for a lot of culinary efficiency and peace.

If the mood strikes and you find the right corner of your abode, here's the gear I used to help streamline and supplement my more-organized-than-ever storage.

