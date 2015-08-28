Here's What To Do With Stale Krispy Kremes
Don't trash those dried out doughnuts. Upcycle them into a cozy warm dessert instead. This 5-star recipe shows you how.
Doughnut Bread Pudding
You really do need stale doughnuts to make this recipe work because fresh ones won't do quite as good a job at soaking up the milk and egg custard. After that, the oven heat makes the doughnut pieces bake up tender and moist.
Ingredients
- 4 stale glazed donuts*
- 1/2 cup raisins or other dried fruit
- 2 eggs (room temperature)
- 1 (12 fluid ounce) can evaporated milk
- 2 tablespoons white sugar (optional)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract (optional)
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a small glass baking dish.
- Tear the donuts into bite-size pieces. Combine donut pieces and raisins in the prepared baking dish. In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to blend together the eggs, evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla extract and almond extract. Mix in the cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour the milk mixture over the donuts in the dish, and press down lightly to help absorption. Let stand for 15 minutes, or cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Place the baking dish inside a larger baking dish, and fill the outer dish with enough water to go about halfway up the sides. A dishcloth may also be placed under the bread dish, to prevent drying.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm.
*The recipe specifies raised yeast doughnuts, but reviewers say any kind of doughnut works well. In fact, it even works with stale cookies, muffins, and cakes.
Rave Reviews
I made this with some leftover Krispy Kremes and it was delicious! Bonus points for creativity on this one. — Steve
Donut lovers of the world rejoice, because now we can enjoy our donuts twice! — Jacqueline Hanson
It tastes just like "Budin" which is a dessert made in Peru. So try this recipe with old cake, cookies, muffins... I'm sure it will work! — Eva Amber
What else to make with leftover doughnuts. (BTW, what are leftover doughnuts, anyway?)
Here's to enjoying every last doughnut!
More Fried-Dough Fun: