Classic Tequila Cocktails
Married to its margarita, tequila's a sweet little love story. But knocked back with just a taste of salt and a bite of lime, it's a wild man let loose upon the night. It's several-sided. It's a sunrise and a sunset. It's something south of the border and slightly mysterious. It's tequila!
Favorite Margaritas
The perfect cocktail, margaritas are sweet with just enough acidity to keep them from being cloying. They're delicious, refreshing, and dangerously drinkable.
Fruity, Frozen Variations on the Classic Margarita
Hey, we could all use more servings of wholesome fresh fruit in our diet.
Check out our complete collection of Margarita Recipes.
Beyond Margaritas
We'll always come back to margaritas. But now and again, we like to mix it up with these other tequila-based drinks.
Mighty Mezcal
In years past, mezcal's reputation was, well, for the worms. These days mezcal is a serious spirit, carefully crafted mainly in Oaxaco, Mexico. Artisanal mezcals get their smoky flavor from fire-roasting the hearts of the agave plant slow-and-low in rock pits covered with banana or palm leaves and mounds of earth. Adding just a splash of mezcal to cocktails gives them a delicious, smoky edge.
Booze Foods
Don't drink alone -- add some food to the fun. We've picked several top-rated favorites to go with your favorite tequila drinks.