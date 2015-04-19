Classic Rum Cocktails To Put Yourself On Island Time

Of all the liquors, rum is arguably the most cocktail-friendly.
By Carl Hanson Updated March 04, 2021
If gin is the serious booze of serious people drinking serious cocktails like martinis, then rum is its unpretentious, laid-back kid brother, just out for a really good time. Life's a beach! So stick an umbrella in it, and let's have some fun!

Five Favorite Rum Cocktails

Pour yourself one of these rum-based cocktails and put yourself on island time.

1. Mai Tai

"Two flavors of rum combine with pineapple juice and orange juice to make a yummy, fruity drink," says Andrea.

2. The Real Mojito

"This is an authentic recipe for mojito," says Brandy. "I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days.

3. Pina Colada III

Blend together coconut milk, pineapple juice, rum, sugar and ice until smooth. "An awesome recipe," raves juice. "Good just the way it is, or if you like a berry-coloda, try adding a TBSP or 2 of strawberry flavored ice-cream topping."

4. Frozen Lime Daiquiri

So simple. "You can make this a banana daiquiri simply by adding a banana to the blender," says Bea Gassman.

5. Classic Cuba Libre

Does it get any easier than this? It's rum and a cola beverage with a splash of lime. "I was surprised how great it is," says TXCin. "You could taste all the flavors separately but they blended nicely too."

Impossibly Fun, High-Octane Rum Drinks

These are the required cocktails of Polynesian, tiki, or island parties.

Sunset Rum Punch | Photo by Matt

Wintry Weather Rum Recipes

For when it's too cold for a beach party.

Hot Buttered Rum | Photo by The Gruntled Gourmand

Booze Foods: Rum Edition

Don't drink alone--add some food to the fun. We've picked several top-rated recipes to go with your favorite rum cocktails.

Classic Cuban Midnight Sandwich | Photo by DIZ

Cooking with Rum

Here are a few island recipes with rum as the secret ingredient.

Bananas Foster | Photo by Meredith

Rum and Cake

Rum cakes let you have your rum and eat it too. Here's a sampling of our favorites.

Rum Cake | Photo by Meredith

Check out our Rum Recipe Collection.

