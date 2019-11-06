7 Holiday Punch Recipes for a Very Merry Christmas
Cheers to the holidays!
This simple and sparkling Christmas punch is a great way to spread holiday spirit at any party. Or, for a smaller brunch, just halve the recipe and mix it up in a pitcher.
By Ashley Flaws
1. Christmas Mimosas
A Sweet Touch For even more Christmas cheer, we dipped the rims of each glass in water and then into turbinado sugar. Now that's a merry mimosa!
Get the Recipe: Christmas Mimosas
2. Holiday Punch
"Great non-alcoholic punch! Make a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld." —Aleta
Get the Recipe: Holiday Punch
3. Christmas Poinsettia Punch
"This punch is always a bit hit at holiday parties! It's light in taste and looks beautiful to display." —jfrazie6
Get the Recipe: Christmas Poinsettia Punch
4. Luscious Sparkling Punch
"This is without a doubt the best punch I've ever had! Makes enough for 2 punch bowls. This is our Christmas Eve punch tradition, and there is never a drop left!" —Valeri Cain Cuff
Get the Recipe: Luscious Sparkling Punch
5. Sparkling Punch
"Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe." —Mathilda
Get the Recipe: Sparkling Punch
6. Hot Cider Punch
"A spicy blend of apple, pineapple, and cranberry juices, this hot punch seasoned with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice makes a perfect holiday beverage." —cookbooksbyjeanninedotcom
Get the Recipe: Hot Cider Punch
7. Cranberry Punch
"A delicious hot weather drink that looks just as good as it tastes." —KADA
Get the Recipe: Cranberry Punch
Check out our collection of Christmas Cocktail Recipes.
This article originally appeared in the December/January 2020 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.