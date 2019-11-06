7 Holiday Punch Recipes for a Very Merry Christmas

Add festive spirit to your Christmas party with this impressive collection of holiday punch recipes.
By Allrecipes Magazine
Advertisement

Cheers to the holidays!

This simple and sparkling Christmas punch is a great way to spread holiday spirit at any party. Or, for a smaller brunch, just halve the recipe and mix it up in a pitcher.

By Ashley Flaws

1. Christmas Mimosas

A Sweet Touch For even more Christmas cheer, we dipped the rims of each glass in water and then into turbinado sugar. Now that's a merry mimosa!

Get the Recipe: Christmas Mimosas

Photo: Brie Passano

2. Holiday Punch

"Great non-alcoholic punch! Make a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld." —Aleta

Get the Recipe: Holiday Punch

Photo: Allrecipes

3. Christmas Poinsettia Punch

"This punch is always a bit hit at holiday parties! It's light in taste and looks beautiful to display." —jfrazie6

Get the Recipe: Christmas Poinsettia Punch

Photo: Ken Burkhart

4. Luscious Sparkling Punch

"This is without a doubt the best punch I've ever had! Makes enough for 2 punch bowls. This is our Christmas Eve punch tradition, and there is never a drop left!" —Valeri Cain Cuff

Get the Recipe: Luscious Sparkling Punch

Photo: Ann

5. Sparkling Punch

"Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe." —Mathilda

Get the Recipe: Sparkling Punch

Photo: Mia T

6. Hot Cider Punch

"A spicy blend of apple, pineapple, and cranberry juices, this hot punch seasoned with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice makes a perfect holiday beverage." —cookbooksbyjeanninedotcom

Get the Recipe: Hot Cider Punch

Photo: Alyssa Fravor

7. Cranberry Punch

"A delicious hot weather drink that looks just as good as it tastes." —KADA

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Punch

Photo: mommacancook505

Check out our collection of Christmas Cocktail Recipes.

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2020 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com