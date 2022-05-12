Chrissy Teigen Swears by This After-Meal Treat

We've all heard of after-dinner mints. But what about an after-dinner mint inside of a lemon? Chrissy Teigen recently gushed about this after-meal treat — and it's actually a pretty common practice.

The Cravings founder shared a photo on her Instagram featuring a peppermint stick poking out of a lemon, better known as a lemon stick. Her caption explained that Chef Paul Barbosa served this up following a crab boil.

"I had no idea these little Baltimore-born dreams existed!! The hole in the middle begins to fill up with a sweet juice oh my god this is all so vulgar just try it," she wrote.

What Is a Lemon Stick?

A lemon stick consists of a lemon half and a peppermint stick. The peppermint stick is inserted into the lemon where it acts as an edible straw to suck up the lemon juices inside. As the peppermint stick begins to melt, the flavors meld together to create a "sweet peppermint lemonade deliciousness," as Teigen describes it.

The lemon stick has been a Baltimore staple since it was introduced at the Flower Mart festival in 1911, according to Baltimore Magazine. The sweet-and-sour summertime treat is still served at the festival where it's enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Even though it's a Baltimore favorite, the origin of the lemon stick is unknown. One theory is the lemon stick was used to cool down during hot summer gatherings in 20th century France. Another theory is that someone saw lemon sticks being enjoyed in New Orleans and took the idea back to Baltimore, according to Baltimore Magazine.

While they're a must-have at the Flower Mart festival, many Baltimore natives (and other lemon stick fans) will serve the treat all year round at dinner parties or gatherings.

How to Make a Lemon Stick

The best part about this treat is that you won't have to go to the Flower Mart festival to try it out. All you need is a lemon and a peppermint stick (we used a candy cane, but a thick old-fashioned peppermint stick will work better).

Start by cutting a little bit off the tapered end of the lemon so that it will sit flat on a plate — but don't cut enough to expose the lemon's flesh. Stick the peppermint stick inside and gently squeeze the lemon so the juices begin melting the peppermint stick. If your peppermint stick has a hole in the end, you can use it like a straw. However, if it can't act like a straw, then just slurp up the juices surrounding the peppermint stick. You should get about 20 to 30 minutes out of this treat — and it really gets better the longer it sits.

When we first tried the lemon stick, we weren't sure it was going to be a winner. The first couple of tastes were a pretty crazy flavor of mint and citrus — like when you take a sip of orange juice right after brushing your teeth. But after the lemon started to melt the peppermint stick and the juices came together and we couldn't get enough of it. We'd probably pass on eating the lemon-soaked peppermint stick by itself, but we could slurp out an entire lemon half coated with sweet peppermint candy any day.