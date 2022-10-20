It's no secret that Chrissy Teigen is on track to become Gen Z's Martha Stewart. But now, it seems, she's coming for Betty Crocker's throne. That's right—this week she revealed her line, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, released not one but three new baking mixes. Now, you can make a few of Chrissy's (and her husband, John Legend's) favorite desserts at home in no time!

Here's everything you need to know about the flavors, where and how to order them, and even how to score a box for free.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Everything You Need To Know About Chrissy Teigen's New Baking Mixes

First, let's talk flavors. Chrissy and the Cravings team have launched with three distinct flavors:

Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix

Buttermilk Mochi Pancake Mix

Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie Mix

The Ultimate Banana Bread Mix is inspired by Chrissy's viral recipe from her book Cravings: Hungry for More, and is loaded with sweet bananas, chocolate chunks, and coconut flakes. The box makes one moist, luscious loaf or take a tip from Chrissy and make muffins. The best part? You don't need any brown bananas to make this mix. Next time a craving strikes but the store only has green bananas, no need to fret.

The second flavor, a Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix is inspired by her husband, John Legend's tradition of "Pancake Sundays" (since we all know John thinks pancakes > waffles!) This mix stands out from the standard mix thanks to with vanilla, buttermilk, and glutinous rice flour, giving the pancakes or waffles that signature bouncy, slightly chewy texture that mochi lovers crave.

The final flavor in the trio is Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie Mix is another mix inspired by a recipe from Cravings: All Together cookbook. This sweet-and-salty cookie channels 90s nostalgia and draws inspiration from those incredible smelling cookies at the mall that we all know and love. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top right before baking gives that perfect hint of savory flavor to keep you coming back for bite after bite.

If you want to take these cookies totally over the top, Chrissy recommends swapping the sea salt for ridged potato chips. Before baking, crumble up a handful of potato chips and stir into the mix then bake as directed.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Where To Buy the New Cravings Baking Mixes

You can pre-order all three mixes now on the Cravings website as individuals or bundled for a discount to ship within a few days. No word on if they'll be in stores soon—her cookware line is sold in stores like Walmart, Target, and Macy's—but according to the Cravings team, these products are just a sign of what's to come. So keep your eyes peeled for additional mixes as well as other products that aim to make it easier than ever for home cooks to bring Chrissy's beloved recipes to life.

And Angelenos listen up! Los Angeles residents can even get a free box of the Ultimate Banana Bread Mix for a limited time. In partnership with Postmates, you can order a loaf of Chrissy's Banana Bread and it will come with a box of her brand-new mix for free. This offer only runs until 10/30 so jump on it while supplies last.

We can't guarantee Teigen baked each loaf herself, but we can say that these mixes have us craving a sweet treat or two ... or three.