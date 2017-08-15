20 Mix-Ins to Upgrade Your Chocolate Chip Cookies
Allrecipes is over 20 years old, and in honor of that milestone, we dreamed up 20 delicious mix-ins to riff on a beloved classic: chocolate chip cookies. Take a look at the scrumptious results!
Begin at the Beginning
Ready to try your hand at personalizing a new signature treat? Here's all you need to know to get started on your cookie journey:
Choose your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough, and whip up a double batch. With thousands of reviews (tens of thousands actually) and 4.5 stars, the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies are a beloved Allrecipes classic. Try them with or without the walnuts called for in the recipe. Or try making these Award-Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies which are another favorite...Or find your personal winner from the dozens of cookie recipes featured here.
Go Nuts (or Fruits!) With Mix-Ins
Divide your dough into quarters and stir a different ingredient into each, to create four varieties of cookies. Choose from our list below – or dream up even crazier combos:
- White chocolate chips
- Toffee bars (such as Heath, chopped)
- Candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as M&Ms)
- Coconut candy bar (such as Almond Joy, chopped)
- Trail mix
- Dried cranberries
- Dried apricots (chopped)
- Pistachios (chopped)
- Fresh rosemary (chopped)
- Orange zest
- Mini marshmallows
- Peanut butter pretzels (chopped)
- Honey-roasted peanuts (chopped)
- Bacon! (cooked and chopped)
- Potato chips (crushed)
- Caramel popcorn
- Fruity rice cereal (such as Fruity Pebbles)
- Candy canes (crushed)
- Chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos, chopped)
- Rainbow sprinkles
Combine 'Em!
Become a master cookie mixologist by combining two add-ins:
- Orange zest + dried cranberries
- Peanut butter pretzels + white chocolate chips
- Toffee bars + mini marshmallows
- Honey roasted peanuts + bacon!
- White chocolate + dried cranberries
Want More?
Why stop there? Our recipe testers love adding chopped crystallized ginger, granola, toasted coconut, chopped peanut butter cups, and more...And check out even more kooky cookie ideas, including inspiration for toppings, drizzles, and cookie sandwiches.