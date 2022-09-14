Chipotle Is Taking This Item off Its Online Menu Thanks to TikTok

There's no more $3 burrito, but we found other ways to "hack" the menu!

It seems Chipotle has caught on to the viral $3 burrito hack that was taking over TikTok — we guess it really is possible to have too much of a good thing.

In a since-deleted video, TikTok user wyaleena originally shared the method where you order a single taco with the protein of your choice, followed by all your toppings on the side, as well as a side tortilla. Once you get your order, simply assemble your burrito, and enjoy the cheap meal.

We tried the hack, and while it was a little more expensive than $3, it did work to create a full-sized burrito for basically half the price.

However, the hack was short-lived as Chipotle is no longer allowing customers to order a single taco online. As of September 7, the online menu still features a single taco option, but you will receive an error message if you try to add it to your bag.

"Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems. While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders," according to Chipotle's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Laurie Schalow.

The single taco is still available in-store, however.

The original video, which has more than 2.6 million views, sparked a mixed reaction on the internet. Some people (including us) were skeptical that the hack could work to get a full-sized burrito. While others were concerned about the plastic container waste and how the employees would feel.

"This [is] not even worth it and such a pain on the workers don't do this pls," one user commented.

The $3 burrito hack may be gone, but there are still ways to use Chipotle's customization options to score a cheaper meal without abusing the system. If you play your cards right, you just might end up with a few meals worth of food too.

How To Save Money At Chipotle

Don't worry, just like the $3 burrito, you can use these methods to order on the app — so there's no ordering anxiety here.

Burrito vs. Burrito Bowl

This "hack" is seriously the easiest way to save money at Chipotle. If you usually get a burrito, get a burrito bowl instead with the same toppings and add a side tortilla. While Chipotle does have a 50-cent upcharge for the tortilla, you'll get so much more food in the bowl for just 50 cents more.

By ordering the same amount of food, but just making it a burrito bowl, you'll get one or two (depending on how full you like your burrito) burritos and then some. The leftovers at the bottom of the bowl are great to enjoy with an order of chips.

Sure, some assembly is required, but it's worth it for the extra food.

Burrito Bowl With Extra Toppings

To get the most bang for your buck, you'll want to take full advantage of Chipotle's unlimited customizations. You can order extra everything at Chipotle and it's all free (except for the meat, guac, and queso).

Just add extra rice, beans, salsas, sour cream, fajita veggies, cheese, and lettuce to your burrito bowl, and you'll find yourself with an overflowing amount of food. Add that 50-cent side tortilla, and you can make your own fully loaded burrito.

It'll cost the same as the regular bowl, but this time you'll get two or three burritos and then some out of it.

Half & Half Burrito Bowl

Did you know you can order two different kinds of protein at Chipotle? You can also get half white rice and half brown rice, as well as half black beans and half pinto beans. To do this in the app just click both options and it will automatically choose half and half.

Whether you order half and half of meat, rice, or beans, chances are you'll get a little more than half a scoop of each. You might not get two full scoops, but the employee likely won't measure out exactly 50%, so there's a high likelihood you'll get more food.

To really send it home, use the customizations to get extra toppings to ensure you get the most amount of food possible. Add the side tortilla for 50 cents and create one hefty to two normal-sized burritos out of the bowl.

This trick does charge you for the more expensive meat. So if you order half chicken and half steak, you'll be charged for the steak. It can be a little more expensive than the other tricks, but it's still more food than if you just ordered a chicken or steak burrito.

Burrito Bowl + Kid's Meal

If you're feeling really hungry, then this trick can work to get you at least one burrito and two tacos (or even more depending on how much you fill the tortillas). It is the most expensive hack, but you'll thank us when you have leftovers for days.

Order your normal burrito bowl and add a 50-cent side tortilla. Then, order a kid's meal with two tacos. Use the kid's meal customizations to add your protein, but don't waste the other two sides on something like rice, since you'll already get a lot of that in the burrito bowl. Instead, use the customization to add more beans or fajita veggies for a more filling meal.

Once you get your order, assemble your burrito from the bowl. Then, use the rest of your bowl (plus the kid's meal additions) to make the two tacos. From there, you'll probably have enough food to make a second burrito, or simply enjoy the leftovers straight from the bowl.

With the kid's meal you also get a small bag of chips included, so use those to finish off your bowl.

In this scenario, you do have to pay for your bowl, the 50-cent side tortilla, and $5.40 for the kid's meal. However, with all the leftover food, this single order could easily expand well into three to four meals.

Chips and Salsa

If you like to enjoy a side of chips and salsa with your Chipotle, then this trick is for you. Stop ordering the chips and salsa side on the app! Instead, order a side of your go-to salsa as a free add-on alongside your burrito or bowl, then order a side of chips. Or, if you're staying in the restaurant to eat, just order a side of chips, then go back up and ask for a side of salsa (which is free).