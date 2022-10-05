We Tried Chipotle's New Chicken Al Pastor and Here's What We Thought

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for lots of things — the guac, the hope-they-bring-it-back carne asada, the TikTok-fueled hacks, that queso controversy — but not so much for spicy offerings.

So when we heard Chipotle was test-marketing a "fiery" Chicken Al Pastor at 94 of its restaurants in Indianapolis and Denver (the chain's original hometown), we couldn't wait to dig in. And the residents of Denver seem to agree; it was sold out the first two times we tried to find it.

In truth, they had us at the description: grilled, chopped chicken in a "powerful marinade of Chipotle's signature adobo, seared Morita peppers, and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple."

Courtesy of Chipotle

What is Al Pastor?

Traditional al pastor (which translates to 'shepherd-style') tacos are beloved Mexican street food. They're typically made with thin slices of marinated pork, carved from a vertical rotating spit called a trompo. Sounds a lot like shawarma? Yup, that's because the roots of the dish go back to Lebanese immigrants in Mexico. They're often topped with cilantro, onions, and a slice of roasted pineapple.

By opting for chicken over pork and without a trompo in sight, Chipotle's not exactly aiming for authenticity here. But we're happy to report that despite that, the results are pretty tasty.

Our Thoughts on Chipotle's New Chicken Al Pastor

We tried the Chicken Al Pastor in a taco (of course), and found the chunks of chicken — made from juicy thigh meat — to be a good substitute for pork, and extremely tender. The marinade is subtle; it's slightly smoky, with a little fruitiness that just barely registers as pineapple. And it packs a quiet, persistent heat that gently kicks in after the first bite, leaving your mouth and lips with a nice, gentle tingle by time you reach your last. Perhaps it's not enough to make a chili-head swoon, but enough heat (and sweet) to make us want more.

Will Chipotle take its Chicken Al Pastor national? No decision has been announced yet at the time of writing, but we'll keep our fingers crossed. In the meantime, serious heat seekers who don't live in Indianapolis or Denver can do what they've always done at Chipotle: opt for a heavy pour of their hottest tomatillo-red chili salsa on all burritos, tacos, and bowls.