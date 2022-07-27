Guac Isn't Extra At Chipotle This Week — Here's How to Score The Deal

This week you won't have to pay the extra price to enjoy guacamole at Chipotle. Instead, all you need to do to get a side of guac or an entrée topped with guac is fork over a single penny.

Sunday, July 31, is National Avocado Day, so to celebrate Chipotle is giving its rewards members this 1-cent guac deal. When you order your Chipotle meal through the app or mobile site on Sunday, simply enter the promo code "AVO2022" to get the reward.

The 1-cent guac reward can only be redeemed alongside the purchase of a regular entrée — which means your guac topping or side of guac will count. However, it cannot be redeemed for chips and guac or with kid's meals.

If you can't wait until Sunday, that's OK because you can score the same deal (plus more) before then. Chipotle launched an interactive game called "Buy The Dip" that customers can play to win 1-cent guac promo codes, 1-cent queso promo codes, and even free cryptocurrency.

Now through July 31, head to chipotlebuythedip.xyz to play. The game is open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and Chipotle Rewards members get three chances to play.

The game itself is fairly simple. When you click "Start," a line will begin to move across the screen. Then, when you're ready, click "Buy The Dip" for the chance to win one of the three prizes. You will have 15 seconds to claim this prize or trade it in for another go at the game. However, be warned, not every gameplay guarantees a win, so you might walk away with nothing after three tries.