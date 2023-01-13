Chipotle Is Finally Adding One of the Viral TikTok Hacks to Its Menu

TikTok is a powerful tool. Not only does it give creators the ability to share their favorite things, but it's also a great place for internet users to lightly harass companies into giving them what they want.

Take Chipotle for example. In December, two food influencers posted about a "secret menu" hack for a quesadilla that tastes like a Philly cheesesteak. In January, after hundreds of customers rushed to Chipotle to try the hack—and gave Chipotle flack when they couldn't get it—Chipotle announced it would be adding the hack to its menu.

Don't know what we're talking about? Here's the lowdown.

What Is The Chipotle Quesadilla Hack?

TikToker Alexis Frost shared the now-viral order, which is a quesadilla made with steak, extra cheese, and fajita veggies, on December 20. A second food TikToker, Keith Lee, responded to Frost's video on December 21 by trying the quesadilla—but with one important upgrade: a side of Chipotle-Honey vinaigrette mixed with sour cream.

Lee's quesadilla and vinaigrette-sour cream combo took off on TikTok with hundreds of creators trying the order. However, while many were enjoying the quesadilla, dozens of others were unable to order it as Chipotle locations across the country began putting the kibosh on the viral sensation.

Some Chipotle locations only allow quesadillas to be ordered via the Chipotle app—and in that case, customers couldn't customize their quesadillas to include fajita vegetables and extra cheese. You also can't order the vinaigrette in-app unless you order a salad.

Additionally, other customers were sharing their experiences where Chipotle workers refused to make the quesadilla for them. TikTok user @bmar1992 shared a video of a sign at her local Chipotle that read "PROTEIN AND CHEESE ONLY ON QUESADILLA! No TikTok trends allowed."

Following the backlash, a Chipotle spokesperson told Today.com, "Currently, our quesadilla offering does not include fajita veggies with a protein, however, we are exploring the possibilities of adding this combination in the future."

And, those weren't just empty words, Chipotle actually delivered.

When Is Chipotle Adding the Quesadilla Hack To Its Menu?

On January 6, Chipotle posted a TikTok featuring Frost and Lee announcing that the quesadilla hack is officially coming to the menu and app in March 2023.

Starting in March, the app customizations will allow customers to order a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita vegetables. However, it's not clear if the Chipotle-Honey vinaigrette will be added to the app as a side option as well. Allrecipes reached out to Chipotle for clarification, but we have not received a response.

Chipotle Revamps Rewards Program

While we wait for the quesadilla hack to hit the menu, there's more Chipotle news to get excited about. Chipotle is adding another benefit to its Chipotle Rewards program in 2023.

Chipotle Rewards members will receive a new "Freepotle" perk, which includes 10 free food drops throughout the year. The first food drop is already in your account and can be redeemed for free guacamole until January 15.

Existing Chipotle Rewards members were automatically signed up for the Freepotle perk—but new Rewards members can gain access to it by signing up by March 6 (and they'll receive free guac).

Throughout the year, you'll see rewards for things like free guac, free queso, free chips, free beverages, and free double protein.

This year at Chipotle is already off to a great start!