Tastier than takeout and better for you, these recipes pack flavor but not calories.

10 Asian Dishes Low in Calories and High in Flavor

If you're craving Chinese food but worried about the calories from typical takeout, then these homemade recipes are just what you need. They've got all the Asian flavors that you crave, but are low in calories, and add in a lot more healthy veggies.

1. Chinese Chicken Salad | 393 Calories

Rave Review: "My family thought this was one of the best chicken dishes they'd tasted! Spicy, but not too spicy -- and low-fat is an added bonus." – BSHMITZ

Get the Recipe: Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad III Photo by Maisan Djuhadi

2. Chinese Pepper Steak | 312 Calories

This veggie-packed dish is made with pantry staples and tastes delicious served with noodles or rice.

Get the Recipe: Chinese Pepper Steak

Chinese Pepper Steak Photo by Erik Wiemer

3. Chinese Take-Out Shrimp with Garlic | 227 Calories

Rave Review: "WOW! If you are a garlic lover, a seafood lover, and like an Asian-inspired dish with some heat, STOP, you have found the perfect recipe! This was really delicious, I prepared exactly as written and just added some more veg, some shredded carrot, and red pepper strips." – Saveur

Get the Recipe: Chinese Take-Out Shrimp with Garlic

Chinese Take-Out Shrimp with Garlic Photo by Soup Loving Nicole resize

4. Chinese Pork Tenderloin | 222 Calories

Lean pork tenderloins are marinated in a spicy ginger sauce and taste just like a dish you'd get in a fancy restaurant.

Get the Recipe: Chinese Pork Tenderloin

Chinese Pork Tenderloin Photo by naples34102

5. Chinese Steamed Fish | 379 Calories

This 5-ingredient winner is ready in 30 minutes and is scrumptious with white rice.

Get the Recipe: Chinese Steamed Fish

Authentic Chinese Steamed Fish Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

6. Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry | 280 Calories

Rave Review: "Good and versatile recipe. I have made it with beef and turkey and both are delicious. I use whatever color bell pepper I have on hand and I double the vegetables. Fast, healthy, yummy!" – Nadia E

Get the Recipe: Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry Photo by SunnyDaysNora

7. Chicken with Green Peppers in Black Bean Sauce | 253 Calories

Rave Review: "This is delicious. When I am craving Chinese Food I make this up in a hurry. Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing! – KELLMC78

Get the Recipe: Chicken with Green Peppers in Black Bean Sauce

Chicken with Green Peppers in Black Bean Sauce Photo by Soup Loving Nicole

8. Chinese Chicken Fried Rice | 255 Calories

Fried rice that's low in calories, and ready in 15 minutes – yes, please! Watch, and see how easy it is to make.

Get the Recipe: Chinese Chicken Fried Rice

9. Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli | 331 Calories

This recipe has over 2,000 reviews and is loved by our home cooks.

Get the Recipe: Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli Photo by Kate Pinck

10. Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli | 156 Calories

This recipe is similar to the beef and broccoli, but made with chicken instead, and ready in a speedy 30 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli