The Cheapest Super Bowl Food This Year Might Surprise You

Whether you're rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, there's one thing we can all agree on: no Super Bowl watch party is complete without a veritable smorgasbord of food. We're talking wings, chip dips, sliders, desserts, and anything and everything football-shaped.

However, with inflation hitting the grocery store, shopping for your Super Bowl party might be the last thing you want to do. The good news is there's a Super Bowl food that's price is one of the lowest we've seen in years: chicken wings.

We know this may come as a surprise after we've suffered through years of chicken wing shortages and high prices. But chicken supplies are at the highest they've been since 2019, according to a Wells Fargo report, which means chicken wing prices can finally start to come down.

This time last year, the average chicken wing price was a whopping $3.80 per pound, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Retail Report. As of February 3, 2023, wings are down an average of $0.50 per pound nationwide. Depending on where you are in the country, you can find chicken wings for as low as $1.48 per pound—which is on par with pre-pandemic prices.

As the NFL season culminates in a huge, food- and football-focused party, it's great to see that one of the main proteins that many of us serve is cheaper than it was last year. Especially because the meats that we typically use in party recipes, like ground beef, chicken breasts, and even deli meat, are more expensive than they were in 2022.

When finalizing your Super Bowl menu, make sure you add chicken wings to the lineup. They're officially one of the cheapest things on your snack table, crowd-pleasing, and can be flavored however your heart desires, so now's the time to stock up.

For more finger-licking good chicken wing inspiration, check out our guide to everything chicken wings.