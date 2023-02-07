The Cheapest Super Bowl Food This Year Might Surprise You

Finally, something cheaper than it was last year.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023
Super Bowl or football theme food table scene, overhead view on dark wood
Photo: jenifoto/Getty Images

Whether you're rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, there's one thing we can all agree on: no Super Bowl watch party is complete without a veritable smorgasbord of food. We're talking wings, chip dips, sliders, desserts, and anything and everything football-shaped.

However, with inflation hitting the grocery store, shopping for your Super Bowl party might be the last thing you want to do. The good news is there's a Super Bowl food that's price is one of the lowest we've seen in years: chicken wings.

We know this may come as a surprise after we've suffered through years of chicken wing shortages and high prices. But chicken supplies are at the highest they've been since 2019, according to a Wells Fargo report, which means chicken wing prices can finally start to come down.

This time last year, the average chicken wing price was a whopping $3.80 per pound, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Retail Report. As of February 3, 2023, wings are down an average of $0.50 per pound nationwide. Depending on where you are in the country, you can find chicken wings for as low as $1.48 per pound—which is on par with pre-pandemic prices.

As the NFL season culminates in a huge, food- and football-focused party, it's great to see that one of the main proteins that many of us serve is cheaper than it was last year. Especially because the meats that we typically use in party recipes, like ground beef, chicken breasts, and even deli meat, are more expensive than they were in 2022.

When finalizing your Super Bowl menu, make sure you add chicken wings to the lineup. They're officially one of the cheapest things on your snack table, crowd-pleasing, and can be flavored however your heart desires, so now's the time to stock up.

For more finger-licking good chicken wing inspiration, check out our guide to everything chicken wings.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
looking down at a big bowl of Texas caviar
32 Easy Appetizers for the Super Bowl
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Grocery Deals at Sam's Club This Month
Target Superbowl Kitchen Tout
Get Ready to Host a Super Bowl Gathering with These Affordable Kitchen Appliances and Serveware From Target
A graphic design image with a trophy filled with chicken wings
Chicken Wing Champions
Tagalong Taste Test
We Blind Tasted Tagalong Knockoffs to Find the Best Fudge-Peanut Butter Cookie Out There
Eggs in a carton, one broken
Is There Really Another Egg Shortage?
Costco Storefront
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
White eggs in a china bowl with three more eggs lying alongside all on a white background
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
hot dog wrapped in bacon with relish in bun
20 Top-Rated Super Bowl Recipes for Two People
Fresh cherry tomatoes (on the vine) and two open cans of tomatoes on a kitchen counter
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Universal Orlando Resort
All the Christmas Treats from Universal Studios That You Can Make at Home
UK Braces For Rising Incidence Of COVID-19
Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Products Under $20 We're Stocking up on This Month
Phone on a designed background
The Biggest Food Trends in the Next 25 Years, According to the Experts
Past Trends
Keep or Toss? The 25 Food Trends That Defined the Past 25 Years.
Sam's club hot dog and soda combo on a blue background
Why Is Everyone Talking About the Sam's Club Hot Dog?