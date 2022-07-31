Did You Know Chick-fil-A Has a Hawaiian-Themed Restaurant?

A photograph of the Truett's Luau building with an image of a burger and tiki drink overlaid.

A photograph of the Truett's Luau building with an image of a burger and tiki drink overlaid.

Travel through Fayetteville, Georgia, and you may come across an intriguing hibiscus-adorned sign indicating you've arrived at Truett's Luau. Just how did a Hawaiian-themed restaurant land in Fayetteville? It's the brainchild of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy who launched his restaurant empire in 1967 in Atlanta, about 22 miles from Fayetteville.

Truett was 92 years old when he embarked on his last project, intent on creating a space that focuses on fun and celebrating life with family and friends. Hawaiian luaus came to mind. He and his team embarked on bringing the spirit of aloha and the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands to Fayetteville. What started as notes and doodles on 3x5 index cards resulted in the largest restaurant in the Chick-fil-A portfolio at 8,000 square feet. Truett handpicked nearly every piece of décor that's found inside the restaurant, which opened in December 2013.

"Helping Truett achieve his dream of bringing a little bit of Hawaii to Fayetteville has been the highlight of my 33-plus year career with Chick-fil-A," says Doug Mickey.

The menu at Truett's Luau features the classic Chick-fil-A menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as dishes not found at any other Chick-fil-A restaurant. These exclusive dishes put a southern spin on Hawaiian-inspired favorites.

Start the day off with Loco Moco, a classic Hawaiian dish with eggs, rice and a hamburger patty. Or, dig into Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes, or the Hawaiian Fruit Cake, a banana pancake topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, macadamia nuts, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

For lunch and dinner, there's plenty more from which to choose, starting with appetizers like Hawaiian Pork Nachos and Lava Rocks, a mix of chicken, mushrooms, bacon and blue cheese stuffed into a wonton and served with a mango dip. Entrees range from Pineapple Chicken Tacos, Kalua Pork Tacos and I'a Makana Fish Tacos to Maui Shrimp seasoned with soy sauce topped with toasted coconut and served alongside jasmine rice and stir fry vegetables.

Another traditional Hawaiian dish that's made it to Fayetteville is found in Truett's Hawaiian Plate Lunch: grilled chicken nuggets with a teriyaki sauce glaze served with jasmine rice and Asian-inspired pasta salad.

Other treats on the menu include a frosted pineapple drink and lava cake for dessert.

"If you are looking for the Hawaiian experience without the plane ticket, be sure to come visit the Luau," says Mickey.

With more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, those living in Hawaii will have to forego Chick-fil-A no longer: the restaurant chain is making its Hawaiian debut with four locations opening in late-2022, opening one on Maui and three on Oahu.