Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sandwich to Its Menu and It's Not Chicken

Chick-fil-A is the number one chicken chain in the U.S., but the company just announced it's testing a new sandwich that doesn't have any chicken at all. For years, Chick-fil-A has tried to break into the no-meat space, and after four years of recipe attempts, they finally landed on a winner: the Cauliflower Sandwich.

While it may look remarkably similar to the original Chick-fil-A sandwich, Chick-fil-A's new sandwich features one small change: It's made with a cauliflower filet breaded and cooked to crispy perfection. The "plant-forward" sandwich is marinated, seasoned, and cooked the same way Chick-fil-A's chicken is—and it's even served on the signature buttery, toasted bun with two pickles. The only real difference is that it's made with a cauliflower steak instead of a chicken breast.

"Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A."

Before adding the new sandwich to menus nationwide, Chick-fil-A is testing its success in three locations across the country: Denver, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region. If you live in one of these areas, you can try the new sandwich starting February 13.

To find a location that's participating in the test, check your Chick-fil-A app or call your local restaurant.

Should the long-awaited no-meat sandwich be successful, we could see it on Chick-fil-A menus across the U.S. soon. We just have to trust our Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina friends to give this veggie sandwich at least one thumbs up—because, hopefully, the other will be holding the tasty cauliflower entrée.