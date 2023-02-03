Chick-fil-A Is Adding Four New Offerings to Its Grocery Line

If you've ever wanted to enjoy Chick-fil-A every day (who hasn't?), the brand just made it a little bit easier by expanding its grocery store line up. After Chick-fil-A saw huge success selling its delicious bottled sauces—including Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbecue, Honey Mustard, and Garden Herb Ranch—it decided to add a few new products to the shelves.

In late 2022, Chick-fil-A announced it was testing four new bottled dressings at retailers in Cincinnati and throughout Tennessee. Among the dressings were four of the most beloved Chick-fil-A offerings: Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb Ranch Dressing, Creamy Salsa Dressing, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing.

Chick-fil-A

After a successful initial launch, Chick-fil-A recently announced the dressings would hit retailers nationwide in Spring 2023. Unfortunately for Chick-fil-A salad lovers, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow yesterday, meaning spring is still weeks away. So at this time, the salad dressings are only available at select Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer stores in Cincinnati and Tennessee.

Hopefully, we'll find them in our grocery store's refrigerated sections soon. Until then, we'll keep thinking about all the copycat Spicy Southwest salads, Cobb salads, and Market salads we can make in the near future.