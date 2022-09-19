Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years

I'm the biggest sucker for a Chick-fil-A milkshake, so when I heard the news that a new flavor was hitting the menu, I couldn't wait to give it a try. On September 12th, the fast-food restaurant released a new flavor for the first time in four years: the Autumn Spice Milkshake.

According to their website, the chicken sandwich-chain tested this flavor in Salt Lake City last October and, influenced by a flood of positive feedback, decided that the autumn treat should be launched nationwide the following year. The shake will be available until November 12th at select locations while supplies last.

So, what is the 'autumn spice' flavor exactly? On their online menu, Chick-fil-A describes it as "warm fall flavors like cinnamon" blended with "crunchy bits of brown sugar spice cookies". Instead of leaning into the season's major produce players like pumpkin and apple, the restaurant took a more neutral flavor stance by playing up classic fall baking spices. If you're like me and have had enough of the pumpkin spice frenzy, you might welcome this break from all things pumpkin.

We Tried the Autumn Spice Milkshake at Chick-fil-A

I couldn't wait to try it for myself to find out what this "autumn" flavor was all about. The milkshake was only available in the 16-oz size and came out to $4.83 at my Chick-fi-A in Birmingham, AL, but the cost can vary depending on the store. To make sure the location near you carries the fall treat — and before you're left disappointed in the drive-thru — pull up the specific store in the Chick-fil-A app and see if it's available to add to your order.

At first it tasted like a classic vanilla milkshake, but then I was hit with a powerful spice note that reminded me of a gingersnap or Biscoff cookie. Even in milkshake form, the flavor was warm, comforting, and cozy, like a slice of apple pie. I definitely detected some cinnamon and nutmeg, but I wouldn't be surprised if there was a bit of allspice or ginger mixed in as well. The cookie bits offered a nice toasty flavor and crunch, but they did get stuck in my straw quite a few times.