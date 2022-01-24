Chef John Shares the Secret to Stuffing and Roasting Artichokes
Chef John shows you how to roast stuffed artichokes the right way.
This recipe for stuffed artichokes is an update on Chef John's original recipe. Chef John's initial idea was to stuff and roast the artichokes without first boiling or steaming them. But as he found out (and as you can see in the video below), the steaming step is kind of key. Luckily, Chef John's loss is your gain — because the recipe itself, with the added step of steaming, is a truly tasty way to eat artichokes. Here's what to do!
Ingredient List for the Artichoke Stuffing
These ingredient amounts are what you'll need for each artichoke you plan to stuff. Also, when you're choosing your fresh artichokes, look for green globes with tight, closed leaves.
- 1/4 cup bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cayenne to taste
- Pinch of dry or fresh herbs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 clove minced garlic
Prepping the Artichokes
With a sharp knife, cut off the first inch-and-a-half from the artichoke tops. Also cut off the stems so they'll sit flat in a casserole dish.
Now here's the essential step! Steam the trimmed artichokes for 30 minutes, or until they just start to get tender. You can also boil them for about 30 minutes in salted water (drain very well before stuffing).
Preparing the Stuffing
Prepare this simple stuffing while your artichokes steam. To a large mixing bowl, add bread crumbs, finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper, a pinch or two of cayenne, minced garlic, oregano, and enough olive oil to moisten the mixture. (Remember to scale the ingredients above to the number of artichokes you're stuffing.)
Stuffing the Artichokes
Using your hands, stuff the artichokes with the crumbs, smooshing the bread-crumb mixture between the leaves. (Watch the video below to see Chef John's technique for stuffing artichokes.)
Roasting Your Stuffed Artichokes
Place the stuffed artichokes in a casserole dish lined with parchment paper. Place in a pre-heated 375-degree oven for about 45 minutes to an hour or until tender and browned. Enjoy!
VIDEO: See How It's (Almost) Done
Watch the original video! Chef John teaches you how to roast stuffed artichokes the right way by doing it the wrong way.
Explore our complete collection of Chef John's Recipes.