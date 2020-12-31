Store Cheese Like a Pro With This Mini Cheese Grotto

The first cheese I really fell in love with was a little goat brie round from my local grocery store. I shared it with anyone who was willing to try it and often baked it with red bosc pears over cheap baguettes. As an undergraduate student, it was the fanciest and most delicious food I'd ever had.

As I've grown into my cheese love (some might say obsession), and somehow ended up in cheese as a career, I've had countless cheeses in my fridge. Most of the time, they are devoured well before the best-by date. But, not always. When I'm doing a good job with my fridge rotation, I'll repurpose anything that is nearing its best-by date into sandwiches or a dip like fromage fort, but there's the occasional straggler that falls through the cracks. When that happens, I feel really guilty, even now. It's a shame to waste good cheese.

So, when I heard about The Cheese Grotto, I was intrigued. With four models, ranging from $85 to $350, they claim to extend the life of your cheese by creating a sort of mini cheese cave. Most fridges are meant to minimize humidity, whereas cheese really needs more humidity in order to maintain its texture and flavor. Most of the time when cheese has "gone bad," it hasn't been colonized by scary mold or bacteria, it's just lost its moisture content and, while it won't hurt you to eat it, it won't be nearly as enjoyable.

So, I decided to run an experiment. I bought two small rounds of a locally made brie-style cheese and two pieces of Comté (the slightly more subtle French answer to Swiss Gruyère). One of each went into the Cheese Grotto Piatto on my counter, which can hold about a pound of cheese, and the other piece went into my crisper drawer, where I usually keep cheese. I tracked their progress within my fridge for seven days and tasted them about every other day (for science!).

The Premise

The Piatto is the entry-level model, and can store somewhere around a pound of cheese while costing $85. The pricier models include the Mezzo, selling at $125 and holding two pounds of cheese, the Fresco, $250 and holding three to four pounds, and the Classico, costing $350 and able to contain up to eight pounds. No matter which you choose, all of the Cheese Grotto models have approximately the same idea. By recreating the temperature and humidity that you'd find in a cheese cave, your cheese will last much longer. Thanks to its wooden construction and a moistened clay brick that sits within each model, the interior climate is much more suitable for cheese than a refrigerator, plus you don't have to fuss with plastic wrap or rather pricey cheese paper. Thanks to magnetic panels, the Piatto can be easily assembled and disassembled to be stored flat when not in use. Think of it as a traveling cheese cave!

You can put your Cheese Grotto in the fridge, where it will keep the cheese fresh between three to six weeks, or you can go Euro and leave it at room temperature (no higher than 70 degrees Fahrenheit) for seven to 10 days. Each model comes with the below disclaimer:

Though Cheese Grotto's Jessica Sennett is an expert at bringing out cheese's best flavors, she is not an expert in food safety and she does not offer any opinion about food safety. New York Department of Health regulations requires restaurants to store cheese at a temperature below 45 degrees F, except for up to two hours during preparation for food service. Nothing in Cheese Grotto's materials, including statements regarding the shelf life of cheese, is intended to (and the materials should not be interpreted to) conflict with food safety regulations and recommendations.

But, as someone with a healthy immune system and a sense of adventure, I decided to try the room temperature option. When I've traveled in Europe, I've found most cheese is stored at room temperature. And, even in the US, whenever cheese is served by a professional, it's at room temperature — you get the best flavor and texture that way.

The Results

After spending a week and a half in the Cheese Grotto Piatto, my cheese was exactly how I wanted it. The brie-style was on the younger side when I first got it, and gracefully ripened over the week into something oozy and wonderful. The one in the fridge was a little riper, but not nearly as unctuous.

The Comté, though, is what blew me away. The texture of the one I put into the Piatto was much more delicate than the fridge-stored one, even when I let the one from the fridge get to room temperature. The differences in flavor were subtle, but noticeable. The piece that spent time in the Grotto had more complexity and more aromas of scalded milk and roasted nuts. It was lovely.

The Piatto is the perfect size for my small kitchen, but with all the cheese I eat, I will likely need to upgrade at some point to the larger Classico. For me, it's a no brainer — I am happy to spend more money on cheese made by small farmers who take meticulous care of their land and animals. Not only do I appreciate the ethos, but in my experience, that's the kind of cheese that tastes best. The Cheese Grotto ensures that cheese is at its peak until I'm ready to enjoy it, a sort of investment in my future self's cheese happiness.