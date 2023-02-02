If You've Ever Drank This Energy Drink, You Could Get Up to $250 From a New Class Action Settlement

And it's so easy to claim!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on February 2, 2023
Grocery shelves of energy drinks
Celsius Holdings, Inc., the maker of Celsius energy drinks, recently settled a class action lawsuit that leaves thousands of people entitled to monetary compensation. That means if you've ever purchased a Celsius product, you may be eligible to receive up to $250.

The suit against Celsius claims that the product is mislabeled and therefore misleading because it's marketed as having "no preservatives," yet contains citric acid. While Celsius claims that the citric acid is added for flavor and not used as a preservative, the company ultimately settled "to avoid the expense and risks of the lawsuit," according to the settlement information.

several cans of Celsius energy drink on ice in a cooler
How to Submit a Claim in the Celsius Settlement

You are eligible to submit a claim if you purchased any Celsius beverage, including the original Celsius beverages, Celsius Live Fit, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy, Celsius with Stevia, Celsius On-The-Go powdered drinks, and Flo Fusion powdered drinks, between January 1, 2015, and November 23, 2022.

The amount of money you may receive in the settlement depends on how many products you purchased and whether or not you have a receipt for the products. When you submit a claim, you're eligible to receive $1 for every can and $5 for every 14-count package of Celsius. Those with a receipt may receive up to $250, and those without a receipt may receive up to $20. Only one person per household can submit a claim.

If you wish to submit a claim for payment, you only have until February 13 to submit it online, so you should do it sooner rather than later. The good news is it only takes a few moments to submit and you may have extra money in your pocket soon.

