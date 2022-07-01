We Tried 8 Celebrity Scrambled Egg Methods and Found Some Breakfast Champions

You'll be adding these favorite recipes from celebs and celeb chefs to your breakfast lineup.

Scrambled eggs are probably one of the easiest breakfasts you can make, yet everyone has a different way of making them. And while many of us probably follow the scrambled egg recipe that our parents or grandparents taught us, there are so many delicious methods out there that we might be missing out on.

Much like how your scrambled egg method may differ from your friends', almost every celebrity and celebrity chef has their own way of making scrambled eggs — and they all claim their method is the best. So, we put eight celebrities' tips and tricks to the test to decide who makes the tastiest scrambled eggs. Here's what we discovered:

Best Scrambled Eggs At A Glance

Easiest Eggs: Dolly Parton

Most Flavorful Eggs: Ree Drummond

Fluffiest Eggs: Bobby Flay

Most Polarizing Eggs: Trisha Yearwood

Celebrity Scrambled Egg Taste Test

Chrissy Teigen

Plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Chrissy Teigen Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

Chrissy Teigen's low and slow scrambled eggs are cooked in butter and take about 20 to 30 minutes to make on extremely low heat. The eggs are simply made with salt, pepper, and heavy cream. They're flavorful, which is mainly thanks to the attention to detail and constant stirring. And while they are light, fluffy, and custardy, they do take a long time to make. She suggests serving with a sprinkle of herbs and a side of bacon.

There are definitely quicker methods for light and fluffy eggs, but overall, they're still tasty.

Gordon Ramsay

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Gordon Ramsay's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

You may have heard of Gordon Ramsay's scrambled egg method before. It's the one where you do 30 seconds on the heat, 10 seconds off the heat, and repeat for 3 minutes. To start, this method just felt wrong to me the entire time I was doing it. You make the eggs in a saucepan and keep removing them from the heat while stirring constantly.

Although cooking the eggs didn't take the entire 3 minutes that Gordon suggests, it did work wonders to create fluffy eggs. Plus, the crème fraîche touch at the end adds a nice tangy flavor and creamy texture.

Ina Garten

plate of scrambled eggs, toast, and bacon with Ina Garten's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

Ina Garten's recipe is another one that is fairly time-consuming. To start, she uses half-and-half, salt, and pepper in her eggs. The key to her recipe, like Chrissy's, is the low heat and patience. When you dump the eggs into the pan, you don't touch them for a few minutes until the bottom cooks a little bit. Ina says this should take about 3 to 5 minutes, but it took more like 10 minutes.

The best part about this recipe is the truffle butter that she adds at the end to stop the cooking. The eggs get that nice rich flavor, and they stay really fluffy and almost melt-in-your-mouth gooey from all the butter. My only complaint here was that the eggs were a little too salty, but I could get past that, and adjust next time.

Bobby Flay

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Bobby Flay's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

There are a few things that Bobby Flay's recipe includes that make his the fluffiest scrambled eggs. First, you strain the eggs through a wire mesh strainer. This gets rid of any of that mucus-y egg white that's hard to whisk together. Then he adds crème fraîche, which makes the eggs creamy and flavorful. The eggs were so light and fluffy that they basically just melted in my mouth. However, the crème fraîche and the butter together definitely create a pretty strong flavor, so if you're eating scrambled eggs for the egg flavor, this might not be the recipe for you.

Dolly Parton

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Dolly Parton's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

The Queen of Country doesn't have time for fussy eggs, and her method is the closest to what I would normally do. For Dolly Parton's eggs, simply add a few drops of ice water to the egg mixture and that's it. They taste just as you would expect, like simple scrambled eggs, so when you want a quick and easy no-frills breakfast, this is the way to go. Plus, the water does add a nice airy texture to them.

Jacques Pépin

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Jacques Pepin's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

In this method, Jacques Pépin had a few tips that were different from other chefs. First, he explained that you should crack your egg on a flat surface instead of an angled, sharp one because the angled surface can introduce bacteria and break the yolk. I tried this method, and it was the only time I got a shell in the bowl, so do with that information what you will. It may take some practice.

His eggs only have salt, pepper, and chives, so no other liquids at all. The way Jacques achieves fluffy eggs is by continuously whisking the mixture the entire time it cooks, in the French style. And he sets aside a little bit of egg mixture and heavy cream to add at the end to stop the cooking and create a fluffy texture.

These eggs were fluffy alright. So much so that they were basically liquid. I was also a little nervous because you add raw egg at the end when the mixture isn't on the stove. But they tasted good and the velvety texture was great, I just couldn't personally get past the liquidy look.

Trisha Yearwood

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Trisha Yearwood's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

Some may say that cream cheese and eggs is a weird concept, but not Trisha Yearwood, and certainly not me. Trisha's eggs are light, fluffy, and just a little bit tangy from the cream cheese, which I loved. Plus, bonus points because it was really, really easy. But, if you don't like cream cheese, then this method might not be as big of a winner for you.

Ree Drummond

plate of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with Ree Drummond's face Credit: Sabrina Tan/Dotdash Meredith

Ree Drummond's scrambled eggs are complete with half-and-half, pepper, and smoked salmon. So maybe it's cheating to say that these were the most flavorful because of the smoked salmon, but they are definitely the most flavor-forward.