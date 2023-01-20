Kitchen Tips All About Ingredients All About Seasonings and Spices Cayenne Pepper vs. Chili Powder: What's the Difference? And can you use them interchangeably? By Corey Williams Corey Williams Instagram Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Clara Murcia/Getty Images If you're a fan of spicy foods, you're likely able to discern the flavor nuances between ground cayenne pepper and chili powder. People who prefer milder flavors, however, might not know the difference. They're both red, they're both (kind of) hot, and they both are used to season spicy dishes — how different can they really be? Here's what you need to know before you substitute cayenne pepper for chili powder or vice versa. What Is Ground Cayenne Pepper? Cayenne is a moderately hot chile pepper. Native to South America, cayenne peppers are generally skinny, red, and have somewhat rippled skin. Cayenne peppers, which are used whole or in the form of a finely milled powder, are found in a wide variety of cuisines, including Creole, Asian, Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Korean. What Is Ground Red Pepper? Ground red pepper is usually made from cayenne peppers, but it can be made from a variety of ground chiles in the Capsicum family. While you should generally try to stick as closely to the recipe as possible if you're unfamiliar with what you're cooking, cayenne pepper powder and ground red pepper can usually be used interchangeably. 10 Essential Chile Peppers for Making Mexican and Tex-Mex Recipes What Is Chili Powder? Ground cayenne pepper is technically a type of chili powder, but jars and bottles labeled "chili powder" are usually made from a blend of various peppers. Most chili powder options you find in grocery stores also include spices like cumin, onion, and garlic powder, and sometimes salt. The most common application for this spice blend is, unsurprisingly, seasoning pots of homemade chili. Homemade Chili Seasoning Mix Can You Use Ground Cayenne Pepper and Chili Powder Interchangeably? In a pinch, you can possibly get away with substituting cayenne pepper with chili powder and vice versa. However, there are a few things to take into consideration: Ground pepper is typically much spicier than chili powder. The cayenne pepper is about 10 times hotter than the jalapeno, while chili powder is typically made with peppers further down the Scoville scale. If you use ground cayenne in the place of chili powder, you may end up with a much hotter meal than you bargained for, unless you scale back the amount. They taste different. All chili peppers don't taste the same. While the cayenne is hot, pungent, and earthy, poblanos and other members of the Capsicum family are much milder. Since chili powder is usually made with a variety of peppers, it's bound to have a different flavor than pure, ground cayenne pepper. Also, it's important to remember that chili powder is often made with other ingredients with easily detectable flavors like garlic and cumin.You may need to adjust your recipe. Again, chili powder isn't made with just one type of chile peppers. Ground cayenne is made with pure cayenne chile peppers. Since chili powder can include onion and garlic powder, cumin, and salt, it's important to taste your dish as you cook — you'll likely need to add other spices to achieve the desired taste if you've substituted cayenne for chili powder. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit