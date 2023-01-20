Cayenne Pepper vs. Chili Powder: What's the Difference?

And can you use them interchangeably?

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023
bowl of cayenne pepper and dried chiles
Photo: Clara Murcia/Getty Images

If you're a fan of spicy foods, you're likely able to discern the flavor nuances between ground cayenne pepper and chili powder. People who prefer milder flavors, however, might not know the difference.

They're both red, they're both (kind of) hot, and they both are used to season spicy dishes — how different can they really be? Here's what you need to know before you substitute cayenne pepper for chili powder or vice versa.

What Is Ground Cayenne Pepper?

Cayenne is a moderately hot chile pepper. Native to South America, cayenne peppers are generally skinny, red, and have somewhat rippled skin. Cayenne peppers, which are used whole or in the form of a finely milled powder, are found in a wide variety of cuisines, including Creole, Asian, Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Korean.

What Is Ground Red Pepper?

Ground red pepper is usually made from cayenne peppers, but it can be made from a variety of ground chiles in the Capsicum family. While you should generally try to stick as closely to the recipe as possible if you're unfamiliar with what you're cooking, cayenne pepper powder and ground red pepper can usually be used interchangeably.

What Is Chili Powder?

Ground cayenne pepper is technically a type of chili powder, but jars and bottles labeled "chili powder" are usually made from a blend of various peppers. Most chili powder options you find in grocery stores also include spices like cumin, onion, and garlic powder, and sometimes salt. The most common application for this spice blend is, unsurprisingly, seasoning pots of homemade chili.

Can You Use Ground Cayenne Pepper and Chili Powder Interchangeably?

In a pinch, you can possibly get away with substituting cayenne pepper with chili powder and vice versa. However, there are a few things to take into consideration:

  • Ground pepper is typically much spicier than chili powder. The cayenne pepper is about 10 times hotter than the jalapeno, while chili powder is typically made with peppers further down the Scoville scale. If you use ground cayenne in the place of chili powder, you may end up with a much hotter meal than you bargained for, unless you scale back the amount.
  • They taste different. All chili peppers don't taste the same. While the cayenne is hot, pungent, and earthy, poblanos and other members of the Capsicum family are much milder. Since chili powder is usually made with a variety of peppers, it's bound to have a different flavor than pure, ground cayenne pepper. Also, it's important to remember that chili powder is often made with other ingredients with easily detectable flavors like garlic and cumin.
  • You may need to adjust your recipe. Again, chili powder isn't made with just one type of chile peppers. Ground cayenne is made with pure cayenne chile peppers. Since chili powder can include onion and garlic powder, cumin, and salt, it's important to taste your dish as you cook — you'll likely need to add other spices to achieve the desired taste if you've substituted cayenne for chili powder.
Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
paprika-vs-smoked-paprika-1x1
Paprika vs. Smoked Paprika: What's the Difference? 
Two glass measuring cups, one with a pyrex (all lowercase) logo and the other with a PYREX (all uppercase) logo
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
peppadew peppers
What Are Peppadew Peppers?
colorful French macarons and coconut macaroons
Macarons vs. Macaroons: What's the Difference?
High Angle View Of Coffee On Table
Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee: What's the Difference? 
edited evaporated milk
What's the Difference Between Evaporated and Condensed Milk?
scallions
Scallions vs. Green Onions: What's the Difference?
celery salt
What Is Celery Salt?
Chili Powder
112 Ratings
McCormick chili powder jar on white and orange burst background
What Is Chili Powder and Can You Make Your Own?
Person spraying cleaning spray on table
Sanitize vs. Disinfect: What's the Difference?
garlic heads in a paper bag
What's the Difference Between Fresh Garlic, Jarred Garlic, Garlic Powder, and Garlic Salt?
collage of Cajun and Creole culture featuring musician playing the accordion, crawfish, French Quarter architecture, jambalaya, and hot sauce
What's the Difference Between Cajun and Creole?
Homemade chili crisp (flakes of dried chiles and minced garlic suspended in oil) with a spoon in it surrounded by garlic cloves, dried chile peppers and star anise.
What Is Chili Crisp?
Raw, whole sweet potatoes on wood table
What's the Difference Between Yams and Sweet Potatoes?
one can of Hunt's diced tomatoes and one can of Hunt's crushed tomatoes
Diced vs. Crushed Tomatoes: What's the Difference?