Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination

Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun on August 12. The Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend was recalled after diluted cleaning solution, which is used to clean food processing equipment, was "inadvertently introduced" into the juice pouches.

The recalled juice pouches were produced on one line at a Kraft Heinz factory, so only the Wild Cherry flavor with a best-by date of June 25, 2023, is impacted. No other Capri Sun flavors have been recalled.

Check for the UPC code 087684001004 on the cartons and 876840040900 on the case to know if you have the impacted product.

Kraft Heinz discovered the problem and issued the recall after customers were complaining about the taste of the Wild Cherry Capri Sun. However, the recall announcement does not mention if any illnesses were reported from consumption.

The company says it's actively working to remove the recalled product from stores. If you have the recalled juice pouches at home, do consume them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase for a refund.